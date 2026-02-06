Former Ravens WR Shuts Down False Lamar Jackson Narrative

There has been some talk about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson being one kind of quarterback from another.

Over the last three years, Jackson has shown that he can do more from the pocket than he did earlier in his career, when he was running more. While speaking with podcast host Bobby Trosset, former Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown shut down the narrative that Jackson can only play in a certain offensive system.

"He can play in any system, too. That's another thing I fought hard for when I was there my first two years. People telling me, 'Oh this system was built for him.' I hated hearing that. Because he is the system. He can play in any system. That was foolish to hear."

Trossett followed up with a question to clarify what Brown meant by what he said. Brown spoke more about the kind of skills Jackson shows on the field makes him effective to play in any system.

"It was just people saying that to me," Brown said. "In the building, out the building. I just didn't like hearing that. I'm like 'what you mean, this is the system you built around his skillset?' He has an unlimited skillset."

In today's NFL, quarterbacks have to be able to move in the pocket and have a strong arm to make any throw. Since joining the NFL in 2018, Jackson has shown he can do it all, from running to throwing deep passes with a flick of the wrist.

Jackson has multiple times throughout his career led the NFL in a season with a stat. Those include touchdown passes in 2019 (36), QBR in 2019 (83) and 2024 (74.8), and passer rating in 2024 (119.6).

He has also been one of the elite runners in the NFL, having twice rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season; last year was the only time he did not rush for over 600 yards. The two-time MVP has dominated defenses with his legs and shown the kind of speed the NFL has not seen from a signal caller since Michael Vick.

Last season should be considered a wash and shouldn't be judged too harshly, since Jackson was injured for much of the year. Throw Jackson into any offensive system, and that unit will be top five in the NFL in total offense and rushing, and he can prove that in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's system in 2026.

