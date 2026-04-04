Five Injured Prospects the Baltimore Ravens Could Take a Shot at in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are staring at Eric DeCosta’s most critical NFL Draft to date in 2026, facing the uphill battle of replenishing the team’s thinnest roster in years.

Armed with 11 draft picks, including four fifth rounders, the task at hand won’t be easy for the Ravens, with the team possibly feeling the need to gamble a little bit more than usual on prospects with medical issues.

Here are five prospects carrying medical red flags that could be on Baltimore’s radar:

Jordyn Tyson, Wide Receiver, Arizona State

Everybody seems to agree that Tyson will be a first-rounder.

But his chances of becoming the first wideout off the board took a hit when hamstring injuries cost him four games in the 2025 season. Tyson was also unable to work out at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and has a private workout scheduled for April 17, where he’s slated to perform only positional drills. Tyson is no stranger to injuries, having suffered a serious MCL, PCL and ACL in 2022, and a collarbone injury in 2024, so durability is a question.

The Ravens desperately need weapons, and Tyson looks the part of a genuine WR1 at the next level, but the risk is obvious.

"He is a fluid mover and he incorporates a variety of releases and general creativity into his route running"



-@MoveTheSticks on @ASUFootball WR Jordyn Tyson



2026 NFL Draft - April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vkzMT5ndT4 — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) April 2, 2026

Caleb Banks, Defensive Tackle, Florida

Some league observers think Banks might be the best defensive tackle available this year. Unfortunately, he suffered a fracture in his left foot the night before the Scouting Combine, the same injury that limited him to just three games in 2025 with the Gators, requiring surgery.

Any team that picks up Banks will have to be very comfortable with his medical reports, given that he suffered the same exact problem twice, in a very short period of time. Understandably, Banks wanted to show his toughness at the Combine, and went ahead with some drills anyway. The effects of working despite this injury might still be TBD.

Projected as a second rounder, Banks has a tremendous ceiling, but Baltimore would have to show a lot of patience during his recovery, especially after a season where the Ravens saw Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington Jr. lose a ton of time to injuries, as well.

DT Caleb Banks Has the highest Ceiling of any DTs in this upcoming Draft Class Soley because of his potential in Pass Rush



However, there's a lot that is still missing from his game which makes his floor not as high as players like Kayden McDonald and Lee Hunter



Very… pic.twitter.com/WH0dvHIAbT — PantherPlug (@Panther_Plugz_) April 3, 2026

Anthony Hill Jr., Linebacker, Texas

Hill suffered a fracture in his hand that caused him to miss Texas’ last two regular season games, before opting out of the Longhorns’s Bowl game. While that injury might not be as deeply concerning as some others on this list, Hill also pulled up at the Scouting Combine after feeling some discomfort in his hamstring, electing not to do on-field drills at Indy.

Hill chose to forego athletic testing drills at Texas’ pro day, only doing position drills in front of NFL teams, as all 32 were represented. This might be nothing but being extra careful with Hill, projected to be a second-day draft pick. would be wise.

Anthony Hill is a fascinating talent as an ILB, with the production and film to back it up. His 31 TFL's, 17 Sacks, and 3 INT's across three seasons at Texas should land him as a firm top 50 pick.#Texas #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/7xXSdcrAI2 — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) March 24, 2026

Chris Bell, Wide Receiver, Louisville

Bell looks like a big play waiting to happen, exactly what the doctor ordered for Baltimore’s offense. Problem is, he suffered an ACL tear in November, requiring surgery, and is still on the mend. Bell was present but could not participate at Louisville's pro day.

The projected range for Bell likely depends on what each team is reading on his rehab. A second-day pick seems the likely scenario for the Biletnikoff Award semifinalist.

When that Chris Bell clip went around like "I'd draft him just based off this play," my first thought was this play from De'Zhaun Stribling because holy shit.



The CB he's toasting ran 4.38, and Stribling DUSTS him. pic.twitter.com/iljzuKLw8F — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) March 30, 2026

Connor Lew, Center, Auburn

Lew would’ve probably been considered the best center prospect this year, had he not suffered a season-ending ACL tear last October. Again, any team taking a chance on Lew will probably have to wait until training camp to see him on a practice field for the first time, and they’d have to be patient.

A three-year starter who excels at pass protection, Lew is certainly worth the risk as a third-rounder as part of a 2026 Class with little star-power at the top of the center position.