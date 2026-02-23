Former Ravens Center Announces Retirement After 8 Seasons

A former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman is calling it a career after eight years in the NFL.

Center Bradley Bozeman took to social media to announce that he is retiring. The veteran lineman played for the Ravens, the Carolina Panthers, and, most recently, the Los Angeles Chargers.

"After 8 seasons in the NFL, I'm ready for my next chapter. This game has give me so much - lessons, lifelong friendships, and memories my family will carry forever. I've poured everything I had into this journey, and I walk away grateful and proud. Thank you to every teammate, coach, and fan I was blessed to cross paths with along the way.

"Thank you to my amazing family who supported me every step of this journey, to my amazing kids - Brody, Bailey, and Boone - who made every sacrifice worth it, and especially to my unbelievable wife, my ride or die from the very beginning. I couldn't have done any of this without you!

"Someone once told me, 'Every career - no matter how decorated - ends in a trash bag.' The game moves on. Someone fills your spot. I'm just thankful God gave me the chance to take the ride. On to the next chapter of life at the farm!"

Bozeman was a long shot story, as he started out as a sixth-round selection of the Ravens out of Alabama back in 2018. He would play his first four seasons in the NFL with the Ravens before departing in free agency to the Panthers.

During his rookie season, Bozeman only started one of the 14 games he appeared in for the Ravens. It wasn't until the next season that he would step into the lineup, but as a left guard.

He would spend the 2019 and 2020 seasons starting at left guard for the Ravens. In his final year in Baltimore, Bozeman moved back to center and was named a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. He finished his Ravens career with 49 starts in 62 games. After Bozeman's departure, Tyler Linderbaum would replace him and make three Pro Bowls in four years.

Bozeman went on to play the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Carolina before hopping over to the Chargers for what would be his last two years in the NFL. He started 110 NFL games in his eight seasons.

It's just another reminder of how the Ravens were able to find good talent on the offensive line, as Bozeman had a solid NFL career that began in Baltimore.

