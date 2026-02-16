Two Players Ravens Cannot Let Leave in Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens have 24 tough decisions to make, as that is the number of players who will be free agents in the 2026 offseason.

Some of those decisions are more obvious than others due to the critical role they played on the team over the past season. Others might be harder to make since Baltimore has so many good players who will be free to sign elsewhere.

Two of these pending free agents could be considered the most important re-signings the team needs to make if it wants to contend for a Super Bowl. It might cost them a lot of money, but it is two moves they should make if they want to bounce back from their 8-9 record in the 2025 campaign.

Tyler Linderbaum, Center

If there is one thing Ravens fans are certain about this offseason, it's that the team should write a blank check and give Tyler Linderbaum whatever he wants. Linderbaum has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons with the Ravens and is widely considered one of the top five centers in the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Last year, Linderbaum allowed 26 pressures, two sacks, one quarterback hit, and was called for five penalties in 1,007 snaps played. Pro Football Focus graded him out at an overall of 80.3, ranking fifth out of 40 centers in the league, and he was fourth in run block grade with 83.7.

Linderbaum is projected to earn about $17-18 million per year in free agency, and Baltimore will be challenged by the New York Giants for his services because their new head coach, John Harbaugh, is familiar with him from their time together with the Ravens. Baltimore cannot let that happen, and if it means making Linderbaum the highest-paid center in the NFL, that might be necessary.

Alohi Gilman, Safety

A lot of Baltimore fans were excited to see what Gilman was going to bring to the table after the Ravens traded for him from the Los Angeles Chargers near the middle of the season. That turned out to be a great trade by Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, as Gilman quickly made a massive impact on the defense.

In the 12 games Gilman spent with the Ravens in 2025, he racked up 68 tackles, six pass deflections, two number recoveries, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, and one defensive touchdown. PFF gave Gilman a respectable 70.4 overall grade, which ranked 24th out of 98 safeties in the NFL.

Kyle Hamilton is one of the safeties and happens to be one of the best in the NFL, but Gilman was a perfect complement for him back there. Plus, Gilman knows Minter's defensive system after playing under him the past two years, so it should be an easy move to bring him back and add some stability to the secondary that has questions at cornerback.