Former Ravens WR Announces Retirement From NFL

Many Baltimore Ravens players have come and gone through the franchise, but one player who left years ago is now retiring.

Former Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin is retiring from the NFL after seven seasons in the league. Boykin took to Instagram to share a brief statement saying he was no longer going to play football.

"I’m beyond grateful for the sport of football! Thanks to my coaches, teammates, and fans for their support. My family and friends, I appreciate your constant encouragement. This sport has taught me so many lessons and I don’t know where I would be without it! I’m excited for this new chapter in my life and can’t wait to see where it takes me!"

Baltimore selected Boykin in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and quickly found himself in the starting lineup for the Ravens. He ended up starting 25 of 34 games he appeared in during his first two seasons with the team, catching 32 passes for 464 yards and seven touchdowns.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The 2021 season was not a great one for Boykin, and ended up being his final season with the Ravens. He started the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and ended up only playing in eight games. Boykin caught one pass for six yards during the season.

During the 2022 offseason, the Ravens made the tough decision to release Boykin and make him a free agent. A big reason for the move was to save money on their salary cap and create some space to throw towards incoming rookies and potential moves.

From that point on, Boykin bounced around the NFL, playing for four teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears. He finished his career with 38 receptions for 498 yards and seven touchdowns in 73 games played.

Boykin will be more known for what he did in helping a young quarterback in Lamar Jackson through his first few seasons in the NFL. Many Ravens fans saw Boykin as a reliable third or fourth option in the passing game and had some key moments through that three-year run in Baltimore.

There will be some interested fans of the Ravens and the NFL who want to see what Boykin does next, but he made an impact on Baltimore's history that shouldn't be forgotten.