NFL Insider Sets Huge Ravens, Jesse Minter Expectations

The expectations couldn't be any higher for the Baltimore Ravens and their new head coach, Jesse Minter.

With the talented roster the Ravens already have and the young talent being brought in for the coaching staff, Minter is looking like he might have something special being built in Baltimore. When discussing which new coach can lead their team to immediate success in Year 1 on ESPN's First Take, NFL reporter Peter Schrager boldly stood behind Minter and the Ravens.

"I think that whole operation needed a fresh coat of paint, and Jesse Minter brings a young, vibrant, youthful feel to that Baltimore Ravens franchise, and with him comes a 29-year-old offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, who comes from the Chicago Bears and has been watching and learning under Ben Johnson," Schrager said.

"Lamar Jackson, this is a window for the next three years, maybe a little bit more, but his peak athletic performance is going to be the next three years. They are trying to capitalize on that. They are going youth, they are going exuberant, and they are going with both Declan Doyle and Jesse Minter on a team that has a roster that can compete with anybody."

"(John) Harbaugh's time came to an end. He's going to be with the Giants. That's fine. Jesse Minter brings a different feel and maybe a different connection with Lamar Jackson, the guy who I think can get them to where they have to go and still has several years left in that window."

"I'm going to go with Jesse Minter and the Baltimore Ravens."@PSchrags believes Jesse Minter and the Ravens will start with immediate success 🏈 pic.twitter.com/qpNoF5SGkG — First Take (@FirstTake) February 2, 2026

Jesse Minter and Ravens have high expectations in 2026

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle | David Banks-Imagn Images

Having Lamar Jackson as the quarterback certainly helps, but it's the untapped potential that the Ravens show with Minter that is getting everyone excited. Doyle plays a big role in that, having worked under Ben Johnson in Chicago for the last year and learned from one of the top offensive minds in the NFL.

While Doyle can easily handle the offense, Minter is a wizard in his own right on the defensive side of the ball. With the Los Angeles Chargers the last two years, his defense never finished worse than 11th in total defense and points allowed.

There's a lot of work to be done with the Ravens, with most of the focus on the interior offensive linemen and the defensive line. Minter and Doyle will have their work cut out for them, but they have seen playoff success last year and know what it takes to get there.

Schrager hit the bullseye when he shared the energy and vibes being different now. With young coaches taking over the Ravens organization, this team has suddenly gone from having little hope after the Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs back on the table, with Minter leading the charge.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!