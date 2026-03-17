Four Ravens Free Agent Departures They'll Regret Letting Walk

This offseason has seen plenty of faces on the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 roster depart for other NFL teams.

A lot of them ended up landing nice deals elsewhere, like Tyler Linderbaum, Isaiah Likely, Dre'Mont Jones, Alohi Gilman and more. In total, 11 players from last year's team have left for other teams, with seven still available to be signed elsewhere.

Among the 11, there are a few that the Ravens will look back on one day and realize they shouldn't have let them walk. Here are four players who match that description that most people won't believe they should have left.

Jordan Stout, P

Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Stout led the NFL in net yards per punt last season, which was considered one of the best in the NFL. After his departure to the New York Giants in the offseason, Baltimore is left with no punters on the roster. While they should be able to find a new one in free agency or the draft, they may not find one as good as Stout has been over the past season.

Patrick Ricard, FB

Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

This one might be more of a sentimental choice, but Ricard did everything for the Ravens from the impact he had on the running game to the work he did on special teams. The six-time Pro Bowler is joining Stout in New York with the Giants and will have a similar role there to the one he has had for the last nine years in Baltimore.

Isaiah Likely, TE

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Likely had a down season for the Ravens, but everyone agrees that he has the talent to be a number one tight end in the league. Baltimore fans were stunned that, late in the season, Mark Andrews got the contract extension while Likely got nothing. Now that he is also a Giant, there's a very good chance he breaks loose and has a great career in New York while Baltimore is left trying to figure out the TE2 position without Likely.

Tyler Linderbaum, C

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Among the 11 free agents who signed elsewhere, Linderbaum is the one who will most likely be the biggest regret. Ravens fans won't blame general manager Eric DeCosta for not getting him back, as $27 million per year for a center is way too much money when they can look elsewhere for another option in free agency or the draft. Linderbaum has been to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three years and is an extraordinary talent, which could lead to some remorse on Baltimore's part if he ends up being the best center in the NFL in a year or two.

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