Ravens' 2026 NFL Draft Comp Picks Revealed

The Baltimore Ravens already made their massive splash move in the offseason with the trade for edge rusher Maxx Crosby, but faced the harsh reality of bringing him in with multiple losses in free agency.

Baltimore lost multiple key players on the first day of the legal tampering period, including Tyler Linderbaum, Jordan Stout, Isaiah Likely and Dre'Mont Jones. These were all either starters or key role players on the 2025 roster who will be missed by the Ravens fan base.

While those losses might have major complications for the 2026 season, there is some good news that comes with it. While they save a ton of money from not bringing them back, they get a little extra reward from them.

Ravens get rewarded in the NFL Draft

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the list of compensatory picks distributed to NFL teams. The Ravens were tied with two other teams for the most comp picks, and they were rewarded with four.

Round 5, Pick 173

Round 5, Pick 174

Round 7, Pick 250

Round 7, Pick 253

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Baltimore got those picks from Linderbaum, Stout, Likely and Jones, who signed elsewhere in free agency. Linderbaum signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, Stout and likely signed with the New York Giants, and Jones is joining the New England Patriots.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta won't mind having the extra picks at his disposal as he loves to build the roster through the draft. DeCosta mentioned in the interview during the offseason that he is more focused on prepping for the NFL Draft versus free agency.

Despite not having their first-round pick anymore from the Maxx Crosby trade, the Ravens do have 10 picks in the draft. They have four in the fifth round and two in the seventh round.

Round 2, Pick 45

Round 3, Pick 80

Round 4, Pick 115

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 5, Pick 160

Round 5, Pick 173

Round 5, Pick 174

Round 6, Pick 211

Round 7, Pick 250

Round 7, Pick 253

Since the legal tampering period began, it looks like it might be a quiet week or two for the Ravens, as they won't be making many signings. They did pick up offensive lineman John Simpson with a three-year, $30 million contract, which will at least help the offensive line.

More moves could be made, but the Ravens most likely won't make anymore splash signings.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!