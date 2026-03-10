Isaiah Likely Sends Goodbye to Ravens Fans

The Baltimore Ravens are officially moving on from tight end Isaiah Likely, as they were not able to re-sign him.

Instead, Likely is reuniting with his old head coach, former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, with the New York Giants, and will sign a new deal.

Likely is getting three years and $40 million, and including incentives, he could move that up to about $47 million. Likely took to social media to share his goodbye message to the Ravens.

"FLOCK it will forever be LOVE 🤞🏽💜"

Isaiah Likely says goodbye to the Baltimore Ravens

Likely was a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2022 and mostly served as the backup to Mark Andrews. In 63 career games, Likely caught 135 receptions for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Ravens.

The best season of Likely's career came in 2024 as he went for a career-high in yards (477) and touchdowns (six). Last year, though, was a rough season for Likely, with some tough drops and fumbles throughout, as he caught just 27 passes for 307 yards and one touchdown, all of which are career lows for him.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

For Baltimore, Likely was always going to command a lot of money in free agency, and the Ravens don't want to spend a ton of money. Baltimore only signed offensive lineman John Simpson on day one of the legal tampering period, locking him in on a three-year, $30 million contract.

Likely's departure now leaves a massive hole at tight end, as Charlie Kolar also departed as he went to the Los Angeles Chargers to be the highest-paid blocking tight end. With only Andrews to show at the position, the Ravens will have to figure out a plan at tight end.

Baltimore might not have a choice and use a draft pick on a tight end at some point in Day 2 or early Day 3 to serve as a solid backup. Likely was a fourth-round pick, so the Ravens have already shown that they don't need a high draft pick to find a really good pass catcher at tight end in the draft.

There are options in free agency, but the Ravens are going to want to go cheap at tight end as they have other pressing needs to address. They would most likely either go after an old veteran or a young, unproven player on a minimum contract that can be signed.

Likely had some good moments in Baltimore, and the Ravens fans will miss him, but this is what's best for both sides.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!