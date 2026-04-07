Four Best Remaining Free Agent Fits For Baltimore Ravens

Much was made of the Ravens taking a look at Browns tight end David Njoku a few weeks back, but he’s hardly the only player remaining from a pretty meh overall free agent class that would be a quality fit at the right price. A strong case could be made for at least four veterans.

The Ravens head into this draft with some glaring needs – short term and long term – that could well be filled with a stopgap veteran signing or two. Heck, are we sure that Njoku, for all the problems he’s caused Baltimore’s defenses at times over the years, is even the best possible fit to address the void remaining at that position.

And, yeah, the Ravens have a lot of draft picks, but this team needs some more sure things when you look at center, tackle, guard, tight end, receiver, defensive tackle, edge. I could go on.

There are plenty of players still out there, who won’t break the bank, that could fit. These four in particular:

Cam Robinson/Jonah Williams

Okay, I’m already cheating, but you get the idea. This team needs a swing tackle who can hold things down – possibly for more than half the season given Ronnie Stanley possibly being on borrowed time – for half a season. Best start preparing for the worst-case scenario. And, after last season, if you think Roger Rosengarten is ready to be a starting left tackle we aren’t watching the same games.

Grab a developmental left tackle on day three and buy yourself that luxury by going this route now. Robinson had more than solid pass pro grades last season and I don’t think he costs you more than $7-$9M for one year.

He wasn’t terrible for Cleveland last season at all. If you created $40M in cap room with Lamar Jackson’s restructure, how about spending some of it for some real fortification up front. Williams has been a bit of a medical reject at times and will never live up to his billing, but he can toggle between sides and has left tackle starting experience in this division and the price won be bad.

Is Njoku Even The Best Tight End Fit?

Darren Waller – He didn’t unretire like three times to end up signing with some scrub team like the Giants and Dolphins teams he was spinning his wheels with.

He still has more big-play ability at this stage than Mark Andrews and won’t cost you close to the $13M they overpaid to extend Andrews at a mind-numbing time. After being one that got away given how he left Baltimore in the first place, it would be a cool circle closing to grab him at the end of his career. Instead of wasting more money on overpaid wide receivers at the very end, Waller can be that veteran presence and voice of reason, and with him overcoming addiction and achieving what he has, he’d be a strong presence given how inexperienced this coaching staff is.

“I’ll take him over Andrews right now,” one GM told me.

That’s not even factoring in Andrews’s bloated $13M salary.

Matt Prater

We’re all rooting for Big Looper, but there needs to be a very different dynamic this time around. Tyler Loop can’t be handed this job, he needs to feel more feat all spring and summer long and it can’t be from some other 21-year-old draft pick or priority un-drafted free agent.

Prater has seen it all and done it all and kicked in the elements. He held things down last season when the Bills signed him on the fly and he hods the NFL record for most field goals over 50 yards. The new kickoff rules didn’t seem to be a problem for him.

Jadeveon Clowney

You can never have too much pass rush depth, and whole I suspect Clowney is all about signing way closer to training camp, it only takes one team with the right offer to change those plans. The fact he performed so well in Dallas last season, with the Cowboys creating the perfect blueprint for a pitch count (under 400 for the season) makes this all the more appetizing. Clowney had a bonkers 19.1% pressure rate (his career average is 13.6).

Use those long levers against the run a little and put him in a NASCAR package rushing inside in some nickel and dime looks.. The fact he is already accustomed to the locker room – if not the coaching staff – helps. If they are going to take one more decent crack at an outside free agent, it had best be an edge or an offensive tackle.