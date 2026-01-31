How Jesse Minter Will Rescue Ravens Defense

The Baltimore Ravens defense that ranked at the top of the NFL just two years ago has fallen on hard times.

After finishing No. 1 in yards allowed in 2023, the unit has fallen all the way to No. 18 for 2025. They also were in the middle of the pack in terms of points allowed, which is a big reason why they went 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

That's why they hired Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who helped lead his team to a top-five defense. Minter explained in his introductory press conference about what he plans to do to get the defense back on track.

"I'll dive deep into that over the next month or so. I have a ton of respect for the coaches that have been here [and] the players," Minter said.

"I think about defense a certain way. They'll learn how I think about it and how I feel about it. I think there's a fundamental level needed [that's] required to play great defense that we will harp on tremendously, and so I look forward to getting with the guys [and for] them to kind of learn my thoughts on how you play great defense. I look forward to going to work on that."

Jesse Minter smiling during opening remarks at press conference at Under Armour Performance Center. | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

Minter Has Plans, High Hopes for Defense

Minter has experience as a linebackers coach and a defensive backs coach throughout his career. He also coached safeties in his lone year at Vanderbilt while also serving as the defensive coordinator.

His experience across the entire defense makes him the apt candidate for being a high-level defensive coordinator and now a head coach because he has done it for so long.

Minter's coaching career ban began back in 2006 as a defensive intern for Notre Dame. In the 20 years since arriving on campus and South Bend, he has accrued a lot of experience which has prepared him for the moment that's in front of him.

It appears as though Minter will ask a lot from his players, but that isn't necessarily something new that the current Ravens will face. Expectations have always been high in Baltimore, and the Ravens will look to get the most out of their players as they move into the Minter era.

If Minter can push the right buttons on defense and find ways to optimize his players' potential and talents, the Ravens should be back at the top of the AFC next season.

