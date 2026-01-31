Jesse Minter Changed Ravens' Perception With Chargers Success

From the beginning of the head coach interview process, it seemed like the Baltimore Ravens had one name in mind for the job: Jesse Minter.

The Ravens were able to get their guy, as Minter became the fourth head coach in franchise history. It wasn't always the case that Minter was seen as the top candidate, though, as Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta recounted his initial thoughts on Minter as a head coach.

"I could say that when I heard [head coach] Jesse [Minter]'s name as a possible candidate, it was hard for me to envision Jesse like he is [now], because my experience was with Jesse primarily in the draft years ago when he was [analyzing] all the bottom [players] on the draft board in the secondary," DeCosta said via Ravens. "I just didn't really ever think of him like that, and that's me being honest. But watching him last year – we played [Minter and the Chargers] last year – and watching that defense, I'm like, 'Damn, this is a good team. This is a really good defense. Jesse's doing a hell of a job.'"

GM Eric DeCosta on his previous impressions of Coach Minter and how he's evolved: pic.twitter.com/IfRJXuirYG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 29, 2026

Jesse Minter proved to Eric DeCosta he's the right head coach for the Ravens

After a successful run as the defensive coordinator for the national champion Michigan Wolverines during the 2023 college football season, Minter followed his head coach, Jim Harbaugh, to Los Angeles to be the defensive coordinator for the Chargers. It was almost instant success for Minter as his units have performed well in the last two years.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2024, the Chargers were first in points allowed and 11th in yards allowed. The defense was just as good this past season with Los Angeles, as they were ninth in points allowed and fifth in yards allowed. The Chargers made the postseason in both years with Minter running the defense.

DeCosta was impressed with what he saw in Minter as defensive coordinator, but the verbal references that he heard about Minter really sealed his fate as the head coach.

"I think for me, as I started talking to people like [Chargers general manager] Joe Hortiz or [former Ravens safeties] Tony Jefferson or Eric Weddle or other people that I talked to, even before I met on the Zoom with Jesse, my opinion started to change," DeCosta said. "Just like it would with a player in the draft who, maybe you see him playing against a bad team – and he doesn't play that great or whatever it is – but then you watch him against better competition, and he plays better and better and better and better, and you're like, 'This guy is really, really good.'"

There are many unknowns about Minter as a head coach, but he has a chance to make a strong impression on the Ravens' fan base in 2026 and prove to them that the future is bright in Baltimore.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!