Javon Hargrave Trade Idea Would Cripple Ravens Salary Cap

After only posting 30 sacks in 17 regular season games in 2025, the Baltimore Ravens are now in desperate need of fixing their defensive line during the offseason.

Last year's Ravens' defense was ranked 30th in sacks, 24th in total defense (354.5 yards allowed per game), and tied for 30th against the pass (247.9 yards allowed per game).

This unit needs a makeover, as Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy are free agents, and Nnamdi Madubuike's playing status is still up in the air.

It has led many to believe the Ravens will be aggressive in free agency and through trades to fix this issue. One trade proposal might not be as good as it looks on paper for the Ravens' defensive line.

Ravens' proposed solution on defensive line would not solve their problems

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine shared one trade on each team he would like to see happen. For the Ravens, Ballentine likes the Ravens to trade their 2026 sixth-round pick (210 overall) to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

"Jesse Minter takes over in Baltimore with the goal of building an elite defense that can support Lamar Jackson on offense. The Ravens were 28th in pressure percentage last season. Adding reinforcements up front needs to be a priority. They could have an opportunity to go after a veteran at a relatively cheap draft price in Javon Hargrave.

"He registered 22 total pressures, per Sports Info Solutions. That would have been second to only Travis Jones among the Ravens interior options last season. Hargrave might only have a year or two left of production at 33 years old, but it would be worth the risk for the Ravens to build an elite pass rush."

There's nothing necessarily wrong with Hargrave as a player; he's been a solid starter in the NFL over the last 10 years. Last year with the Vikings, the two-time Pro Bowler recorded 52 tackles, six quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery across 16 games.

Hargrave would make for a good one-year rental while the Ravens try to figure out Madubuike's injury status. The problem Baltimore could face is with its contract situation.

Minnesota would try to trade him to get his 2026 cap hit off the books, as Hargrave's cap hit will be $21.4 million. That is a large amount the Ravens would be taking on for a 33-year-old defensive tackle who is starting to show some regression.

The Ravens already have enough contract issues to deal with as they try to get Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers under contract extensions and re-sign center Tyler Linderbaum before he hits free agency. Hargrave's contract would make it incredibly hard for Baltimore to do much of anything in free agency.

While Hargrave would be an impact player for the Ravens, unless he is willing to restructure his deal, it's not worth bringing him in, even if it would only cost the team a sixth-round pick.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!