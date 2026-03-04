Ranking the Ravens' Most Realistic Free Agent Targets

The Baltimore Ravens are going into the offseason with a lot of needs and 19 unrestricted free agents they need to decide on whether to bring back or not.

There are some questions about how active the Ravens will be after general manager Eric DeCosta went on the record saying he is more focused on the draft. That might leave the door open for this offseason to be much quieter than some expect, with a new coaching staff in place.

DeCosta has his hands full with contract negotiations within the team and with picking apart which outside free agents to contact to bring in. Here are five free agents who are realistic targets for the team that could very well sign due to scheme fit or filling a need at a certain position.

5. Odafe Oweh, EDGE (Previous Team: Los Angeles Chargers)

Los Angeles linebacker Odafe Oweh | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, the Ravens traded Oweh away early in the season, but this is a new coaching staff, and he happens to know the new head coach, Jesse Minter, pretty well. Oweh thrived in Minter's scheme with 7.5 sacks on the season, so Baltimore could potentially lure him back to the team and let him help a pass rush that had just 30 sacks in 17 regular season games in 2025.

4. Trey Hendrickson, EDGE (Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hendrickson is most likely not coming back to the Bengals after they passed on using the franchise tag on him, so that leaves the door open for anything. He's a four-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro back, with last year being forgettable as he dealt with contract issues and injuries. Baltimore needs help off the edges with Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy as free agents, so Hendrickson would help this unit out, and while it may cost them about $20 million per year, it's worth the investment for him.

3. Khalil Mack, EDGE (Previous Team: Los Angeles Chargers)

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Minter connection is once again a big reason this could happen, despite the fact that the Chargers will make Mack a top priority. Mack made the Pro Bowl in 2024, Minter's first year as the Chargers' defensive coordinator. Baltimore should make a push for him, as he would be a good scheme fit and help improve an awful pass rush.

2. Javon Hargrave, DT (Previous Team: Minnesota Vikings)

Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Javon Hargrave | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Travis Jones is the only real viable starter at defensive tackle for the Ravens, so they could use a veteran in there to help them out. Hargrave can still play at a high level and be considered a cheaper option at the position. Baltimore was originally attached as a potential trade option, but this ends up being much better. Baltimore gets a solid starting tackle for cheaper, and if they draft one, that rookie can learn from Hargrave, so it's a win-win for the Ravens.

1. Connor McGovern, C (Previous Team: Buffalo Bills)

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With all the talk about how Tyler Linderbaum is going to ask for $25 million per year on his new contract, the Ravens might find themselves out of the running quickly and looking elsewhere. McGovern is a proven starter in the NFL and would be roughly 60% less expensive than Linderbaum will be. This feels more and more like a realistic possibility for the Ravens as the days get closer to the start of free agency.

