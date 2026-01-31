Jesse Minter Details Journey to Ravens HC Job

The Baltimore Ravens are ushering in a new era as they bring head coach Jesse Minter into the fold.

Minter has big shoes to fill after replacing John Harbaugh, who had been in the position since 2008. However, he does share some similarities with his former boss after serving on the Ravens coaching staff from 2017-20. He also worked for his brother, Jim, with the Michigan Wolverines from 2022-23 and Los Angeles Chargers from 2024-25. Minter spoke about his journey back to get back to Baltimore in his greatest job yet.

""During 2020, the COVID year, I was a defensive backs coach here, and [former defensive coordinator Don] 'Wink' [Martindale] was the defensive coordinator. We had a great defensive staff. It's been well documented what all those coaches are doing now, and it was really just a kind of a 'shoot-your-shot' moment for myself," Minter said.

"I hit it off with [Vanderbilt head coach] Clark Lea, who's still a dear friend and the head coach at Vanderbilt. He reached out to me about being his defensive coordinator, we kind of hit it off, and I decided to do it. I decided to leave really just on my own accord and won the opportunity to kind of run the defense and see if what I had learned here could be put into action.

"And so that was a great part of my journey going with Clark, who's now one of my best friends in the profession. I went from there to [the University of] Michigan, and then from there to the Chargers, and back here. So, it was definitely a major part of me being prepared to be in this situation now."

Jesse Minter speaks during his introductory press conference at Under Armour Performance Center. | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

Minter Had Long Journey in Returning to Ravens

Minter made his mark with the Chargers over the last two years as their defensive coordinator, building a top-five unit in the NFL. It was what he accomplished in his time in Los Angeles that put him on head coaching radars.

"I think as I got to the Chargers – especially after my first year being back in the NFL – and [then] being in a leadership position as a coordinator, I felt like I could do the job, and I felt like I was preparing myself for this moment and for this opportunity," Minter said.

"So, [during] the last year, especially, I really felt strongly that I was getting more and more prepared to be in this situation, and I was hoping for an opportunity during this cycle. And then, sure enough, the Lord works in mysterious ways, and this job opened up, and it was a match made in heaven for me and my family."

Minter could have had opportunities both in college and the pros, but it's clear to see that this is the job he truly wanted. He is back in one of the more influential spots in his career and he has the chance to take a Ravens team to new heights, where he hopes to take Baltimore back to the playoffs and onto the Super Bowl.

