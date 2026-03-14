Trey Hendrickson Feels Urgency With Ravens Era Beginning

One thing that new Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has not been able to accomplish in his nine-year NFL career that he is looking to get done is win a Super Bowl.

Hendrickson has only been to the Super Bowl once in his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, in the 2021 season, when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams. Since then, he has been chasing to win that title, but the Bengals have not been able to get back there. During his introductory press conference, Hendrickson said he wants to pick a team ready to win a Super Bowl right now.

"Im in a win-now window. This opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and build something from the ground up is an amazing opportunity. A lot of things have transpired. This is a great fit for me."

Trey Hendrickson is ready to win now with Ravens

Since 2020, Hendrickson has flipped a switch from his quiet first three seasons in the NFL, finding success on the field, with four of the last six seasons featuring at least 13.5 sacks. From 2022 through 2024, he was selected to the Pro Bowl each year, for a total of four selections, and was an All-Pro in 2024.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite all the success he has had in his NFL career, Hendrickson has not won a Super Bowl title. While there were some good teams in Cincinnati, the team was not able to improve around Hendrickson and the rest of the Bengals.

Hendrickson is going to be the key for the Ravens to get things back on track defensively and be the elite unit that fans have been used to seeing up until the last few years. New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is the man who will bring a whole new brand of defense to the Ravens, with Hendrickson as its key.

This is going to be a challenging season for the Ravens as they transition to a new coaching staff and deal with the fallout from backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade. One thing that will help with the transition is Hendrickson and the leadership he brings to the team.

Guys like Mike Green and Tavius Robinson are going to have to step back and learn how Hendrickson has played at such a high level for so long. This is the kind of move that can transcend a team from good to great in the blink of an eye.

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