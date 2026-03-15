Jesse Minter Sings Praises of Ravens' Free Agent Additions

While four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is the crown jewel of the Baltimore Ravens free agent class and offseason acquisitions as a whole thus far, he isn't the only experienced veteran talent they've brought in and signed on the dotted line since the new league year officially began.

Among their flurry of signees who were also in the building the same day to make their reported deals official were offensive guard John Simpson, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and tight end Durham Smythe.

First-year head coach Jesse Minter was asked about his thoughts on all three signees during Hendrickson's introductory press conference and spoke glowingly about each of them. He started with Hawkins, who will be replacing Alohi Gilman in the vital role as the third safety in the Ravens defense that is essentially another starter alongside 2025 first-rounder Malaki Starks and three-time All Pro Kyle Hamilton.

"Jaylinn had a great season this year," Minter said. "[He] played really well, [he's] a deep safety, does a lot of different things, plays with a lot of versatility, a guy that really I'm really excited about, I would say."

Hawkins is coming off a late breakout season in which he started all 15 games he appeared in for the New England Patriots and all four in the playoffs during the team's run to an AFC title and Super Bowl appearance. His team-leading four interceptions tied his combined total from his first five years in the league, and he also set new career highs with six pass breakups and 1.5 sacks.

Smythe was brought in to essentially be a one-for-one replacement for Charlie Kolar, who flew the coup to join the Los Angeles Chargers, a.k.a the West Coast Ravens, to become the league's highest-paid blocking tight end. Minter cited his familiarity with new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle as a bonus, given that he served as the third tight end for the Chicago Bears last season.

"[He's] a great human being, a great guy that also fits what we were looking for at that tight end position which we'll continue to add to as we go," Minter said.

Simpson was the first move that was reported for the Ravens during the legal tampering period, and it is a welcome reunion for the former reclamation project who broke out in his lone full season with the team in 2023. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, further bolstering his reputation as one of the better starting-caliber guards in the league.

"John Simpson plays with an energy and a passion that I'm really excited about adding into the offensive line room," Minter said. "He's kind of a force multiplier from an energy [standpoint]. It's very contagious how he operates and I couldn't be more excited to add those three guys."

Ravens might not be done adding veteran talent

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General manager Eric DeCosta admitted that the Ravens explored the possibility of potentially adding two star pass rushers before the Maxx Crosby trade with the Las Vegas Raiders fell through. Even though he doesn't foresee them taking another big swing to land another player with a proven high-end pedigree, they're still on the prowl to fill out their roster with other supplementary signings ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

"We've got a lot of work to do," DeCosta said. "It doesn't mean that we're not going to be looking at some players over the next couple weeks."

While they plan to have some veterans in for visits between now and the draft, they don't intend to break the bank on anyone as they did with Hendrickson and aforementioned additions, as well as the retentions of veterans Tyler Huntley and Chidobe Awuzie, who were two of their unsung heroes from last season.

"I think we've broken the bank in some ways over the last week, but you know, we have opportunities to get better as a team," DeCosta said. "I think we filled some holes in the depth chart, which I know coach Minter likes. We don't have quite as many open boxes, and we've added a lot of talent in different important positions, which should make us more strategic and be more focused in the draft, which I think helps any decision maker, just in terms of targeting certain players and positions and just not having quite as many holes."

Filling as many holes on the roster, both in the starting lineup and deeper down the depth chart, in free agency, is the smartest way for a team to ensure they can stick with the 'best player available' approach that the Ravens have proved to be tried and true during the franchise's first 30 years of existence.

"I think this team is going to look different come September," DeCosta said. "We're excited about that. [There are] a lot of opportunities for us to get better and we're excited to do that."

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