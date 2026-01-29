Jesse Minter Retains Ravens Special Teams Coach

The Baltimore Ravens continue their pursuit of assembling the 2026 coaching staff, with it all starting with head coach Jesse Minter.

Baltimore has reportedly already kept on one defensive assistant, Tyler Santucci, and two from the strength and conditioning staff. Minter shifted his focus to the special teams and making sure he kept one of the top assistants on there.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Ravens are going to retain senior special teams coach Randy Brown on the staff. Brown is expected to play the same role on the Ravens' staff in 2026.

Ravens yet again retain another staff member

Brown has spent 18 years with the organization, starting with the Ravens in 2008 as a kicking consultant and slowly moving up the ranks. It's a surprising move, since former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was unable to lure him to New York to join his Giants staff.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Over the last two decades, Brown has coached six special-teams players to the Pro Bowl. He played a key role on the Ravens' special teams, being one of the best in the NFL for years, with top players like returner Jacoby Jones and kicker Justin Tucker excelling at their positions.

This past season, Brown was instrumental in getting rookie kicker Tyler Loop to have a strong first year in the NFL. He also helped punter Jordan Stout rank in the top five in average yards per punt with 50.1; only four punters in the NFL accomplished more than 50 yards per punt in the 2025 season.

While the move might not be the splashy move for the coaching staff, this was a massive hire for the Ravens to keep one of the top special teams assistants in the league. This will ensure the special teams unit can continue to play at a high level, while Minter can focus on getting the defense back on track after a rough 2025 campaign.

All the big assistant coach positions on the Ravens staff from last year are at least close to being solidified, which will now open the door to the next step in the process. Minter will have to find the coordinators to get in place so that they can bring in their own people to the staff as well.

It's too soon to start grading and analyzing the Ravens' coaching staff, but it is already shaping up to be a great group that might be able to right all the wrongs from the 2025 season.

