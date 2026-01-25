Ravens Have New Coaching Openings They Must Fill

The Baltimore Ravens made their new head coach hire in Jesse Minter, who now has a coaching staff he must fill before the start of the season.

Minter has a defensive background and spent the past two seasons as the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator, as the Ravens try and build back their franchise on what made them successful this century.

The Ravens won't have a few coaches from last year's staff, as Minter brings in who he wants, but tries to also keep some of the better coaches from leaving.

Some of the coaches from last year's staff are headed elsewhere, which will make for an almost complete staff overhaul.

Ravens Lose Multiple Coaches

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Ravens special teams coordinator Chris Horton will take the same job with the New York Giants.

Zenitz also reported that the Giants are hiring assistant linebackers coach Matt Pees, plus three quality control coaches in running backs quality control coach Adam Schrack, defensive backs quality control coach Brendan Clark and football analyst Noah Riley.

The Ravens originally blocked Horton interviewing/leaving for other teams, but with Minter taking over as head coach, they likely thought differently.

Former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh took over as Giants head coach this offseason, after the franchise fired him following an 8-9 campaign in 2025, that saw them miss the playoffs.

New Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks with members of the media during a press conference welcoming Harbaugh at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harbaugh is now building his staff in New York and has hired other former Ravens coaches, like running backs coach Willie Taggart and defensive line coach Dennis Johnson, while potentially targeting former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Big Positions to Fill for the Ravens

Losing Horton is a tough one for the Ravens, as he has had great success since taking over as special teams coordinator in 2019 and as a special teams assistant in 2014.

The Ravens have many different avenues they can look for their new special teams coordinator, but two candidates are most likely to get a shot at the position.

Assistant special teams coordinator Anthony Levine Sr. and senior special teams coordinator Randy Brown are the most likely candidates, as those are easy internal hires.

Minter will also look for some of his own people during his time with the Chargers and previously with Michigan as well.

The other positions are much easier to fill, as Minter will have some connections to fill the quality control coaches and the assistant linebackers positions.

Chirs Horton's tenure with the Ravens

He had success during that time with Baltimore, with five Pro Bowlers coming from his special teams unit.

This includes seven-time Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker (2013, 2016, 2019-23), four-time Pro Bowl long snapper Morgan Cox (2015-16, 2019-20), plus two-time Pro Bowl return specialist Devin Duvernay (2019-20), plus punters in Jordan Stout (2025) and Sam Koch (2015).

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout (11) reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Horton also helped the Ravens excel in many areas on special teams, ranking second with 11.1 yards per punt return, fourth with 19 punt returns of 20 yards or more, sixth with 22.0 opponent yards per kickoff and tied for sixth with three kick return touchdowns heading into the 2025 season.

The Ravens also had one of the best DVOA ratings on special teams, according to Football Outsiders, with top five rankings in the first five seasons under Horton.

Horton also did well with replacing Tucker, bringing in rookie Tyler Loop, a sixth-round draft selection out of Arizona, who went 30-of-34 on field goals and 44-of-46 on PATs.

Stout had his best season yet, averaging a career-high 50.1 yards per punt, with 24 punts inside an opponent's 20-yard line, 45.3%. This earned him his first Pro Bowl nod and First Team All-Pro honor.

