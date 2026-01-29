Ravens Have Nothing to Worry About With QB Room

One of the highlights that made the Baltimore Ravens' head coaching job so appealing to everyone was the strength of the quarterback position.

Lamar Jackson, despite a down year in 2025, has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and continues to be the strength of this roster. That truth has not changed: Pro Football Focus writer John Kosko ranked all the QB-needy teams in the league, and this was one list the Ravens will be happy to be near the bottom of, placing 31st and in the elite category with four other teams.

"The Ravens were one of just three teams with an elite quarterback to miss the playoffs in 2025," Kosko wrote. "While the organization is undergoing a change at head coach, Lamar Jackson ranks second among quarterbacks in PFF grade over the past two seasons. Jackson has dealt with his share of injuries in recent years, but when healthy, there is no one more electric at the position."

Lamar Jackson elevates Ravens QB room to whole new level

Jackson takes the Ravens to a whole new level when he is playing just purely off his ability to run and throw the ball. His athletic ability obviously takes him into a different stratosphere as he's one of the fastest and quickest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Where Jackson has improved so much as a quarterback is in accuracy. In his first five years as a starter, he completed over 66% of his passes in a season just once. He's done it twice in the last two years, though, showing that he can be the pocket passer that many questioned him about before his NFL career.

An underrated part of the conversation about where the Ravens rank among the QB-needy teams is the backup. While Cooper Rush was a disaster Ravens fans would like to forget, Tyler Huntley played lights out, going 2-0 as a starter in place of Jackson during the regular season while not turning the ball over.

In the offseason, when looking at backup quarterback options, the Ravens should heavily consider bringing back Huntley, as he can do everything that Jackson can. They are both athletic quarterbacks who are good at protecting the football through smart decision-making in the pocket.

The Ravens might need help with their pass rush and interior guards on the offensive line, but it's at least comforting to know that Baltimore won't have to worry about their quarterback position for a long, long time.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!