Ravens Lamar Jackson Shares Heartbreaking Double Loss Story

Lamar Jackson’s season ended with a single kick drifting wide, but the moment carried weight far beyond the standings.

Baltimore’s franchise quarterback stood on the sideline at Acrisure Stadium as Tyler Loop’s final attempt missed, sealing a 26–24 defeat that removed the Ravens from playoff contention.

The loss capped a turbulent year and reopened memories Jackson has never hidden from the public — a childhood marked by unimaginable grief.

His response to defeat, shaped long before he reached the NFL, offers insight into how personal tragedy and professional disappointment have intertwined throughout his life.

A season-ending miss and a night of raw emotion

Baltimore’s playoff hopes vanished when Loop’s 44-yard field goal sailed wide right as time expired. The miss overshadowed a dramatic rally engineered by Jackson, who dragged an uneven offense back into the game during the final quarter.

Through three quarters, he totaled only 66 passing yards. When the moment demanded urgency, he delivered, completing six of eight throws for one hundred 72 yards and two touchdowns. Both scoring passes — one for 64 yards and another for 50— went to wide receiver Zay Flowers.

The longer of the two drives came after Jackson escaped pressure from an unblocked nose tackle and an outside linebacker, reset his feet and located Flowers streaking free.

Despite the surge, the comeback stalled when Baltimore settled for the decisive kick that never found its target.

Jackson did not hide his reaction after the final whistle.

“Devastated, furious… I don’t know, I’m everywhere with it right now,” he said.

Center Tyler Linderbaum emphasized the quarterback’s improvisational brilliance, adding, “He’s the most electrifying player there is in this game.” The loss also marked Baltimore’s first season without a playoff berth since 2021, ending a year that began with a one-and-five record before finishing eight-and-nine.

How childhood tragedy shaped Jackson’s resilience

The pain of that ending mirrors a far deeper loss Jackson has carried since childhood. In 2005, when he was eight, his father, Lamar Jackson Sr., suffered a fatal heart attack on the same day his grandmother died.

Jackson has spoken openly about the moment that altered his outlook on adversity. He remembered learning of his father’s death first after waking to relatives in tears. Later, his mother, Felicia Jones, received another call, delivering news that stunned the household.

Jackson recalled his mother’s reaction vividly. “She was like, don’t cry,” he said. The words stunned him, coming immediately after learning of his grandmother’s death.

To Jackson, the message was not about suppressing emotion but about survival. “You had to be mentally tough, at a young age,” he explained. The message, though jarring, was meant to prepare him for a life that would demand emotional strength.

Jones was suddenly responsible for raising four children alone in Pompano Beach, Florida, and she demanded strength from her son long before he understood its meaning. Jackson has described that experience as the foundation of his mental toughness, forged before football ever entered the picture.

The offseason now brings uncertainty, including questions surrounding Jackson’s contract, which carries a $74.5 million cap figure, roughly one-quarter of Baltimore’s 2026 salary cap limit.

