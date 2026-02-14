Ravens Must Answer Lamar Jackson Offseason Question

The Baltimore Ravens face many questions entering the 2026 offseason, from addressing the edge-rusher position to whether new head coach Jesse Minter can lead the team to the playoffs in his first season.

Most importantly, though, some tough questions need to be answered regarding Ravens two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley shared what Baltimore's biggest question is for the 2026 offseason: How will the Ravens upgrade quarterback Lamar Jackson's supporting cast?

"Baltimore needs to get a new deal done with Jackson to lower its $74.5 million salary cap number and create between $25 million and $30 million in cap space. This will allow the Ravens to address their offensive line and Jackson's targets in the passing game. Last season, Jackson was sacked on 9.8% of his dropbacks, the worst rate of his career. Baltimore will look to re-sign Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who is the team's top free agent, and upgrade at both starting guard spots. The Ravens also need to help Jackson in the passing game, where he had only one target average over 25 yards receiving per game (wide receiver Zay Flowers)."

How will the Ravens build a supporting cast around Lamar Jackson?

Let's look at what they have right now to give them a good starting point. At the skill positions, Flowers and running back Derrick Henry are the top weapons, with tight end Mark Andrews making a suitable second or third option in the passing game.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

There are concerns about the offensive line, as left tackle Ronnie Stanley might be getting older, but he can still hold his own. Baltimore has two starters from the offensive line entering free agency, with Linderbaum and right guard Daniel Faalele. Linderbaum is the most important free agent on the Ravens and must be re-signed, or Baltimore's offense could be in deep trouble.

While finding a WR2 is important, the offensive line has to be the number one priority after allowing the 12th most sacks in the NFL a season ago. If they address the Linderbaum conundrum, then they can focus on the NFL Draft or free agency to find replacements at the two guard positions.

Baltimore's wide receiver position can be addressed in the NFL Draft after DeAndre Hopkins enters free agency, or they could possibly trade with a team like the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire A.J. Brown. The Ravens would love to put their trust in Rashod Bateman to be the number two receiver. He barely had over 200 yards receiving last season, so he can't be trusted.

Jackson is the most important player on the roster and needs all the help he can get, so the Ravens can't mess around with the talent that is around him.