Ravens 2026 Pre-Draft Meetings and Visits Tracker: Where Is Baltimore's Focus On?

The 2026 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer, and NFL teams are shifting into overdrive when it comes to prospect evaluations.

Most of the work should be done by now, but the team’s draft boards are still subject to changes in the final days leading to the NFL Draft.

For the Baltimore Ravens, their known interactions with 2026 Class prospects are, like usual, all over the place, meaning there’s no position undoubtedly targeted more than others. Since teams are not obliged to divulge their Scouting Combine interviews or Top-30 visits, remember this list is an unofficial gathering of media reports and player accounts.

Here are the 22 players known to have met with Baltimore officials a few days away from the 2026 NFL Draft:

Prospect Position School Combine Top-30 Private Taylen Green Quarterback Arkansas Yes Yes Denzel Boston Wide Receiver Washington Formal KC Concepcion Wide Receiver Texas A&M Yes Trebor Peña Wide Receiver Penn State Yes Jordyn Tyson Wide Receiver Arizona State Formal Eli Stowers Tight end Vanderbilt Formal Travis Burke Offensive Tackle Memphis Yes Max Iheanachor Offensive Tackle Arizona State Yes Micah Morris Guard Georgia Formal Caleb Banks Defensive Tackle Florida Yes Kayden McDonald Defensive Tackle Ohio State Yes Landon Robinson Defensive Tackle Navy Yes Yes Peter Woods Defensive Tackle Clemson Formal Dani Dennis-Sutton Edge Penn State Yes Keldric Faulk Edge Auburn Formal R Mason Thomas Edge Oklahoma Formal Zion Young Edge Missouri Yes Josiah Trotter Linebacker Missouri Formal Mansoor Delane Cornerback LSU Formal Colton Hood Cornerback Tennessee Formal A.J. Haulcy Safety LSU Yes Jeff Yurk Punter Elon Yes

SevenTakeaways From the Baltimore Ravens’ List of Top-30 Visits, Scouting Combine Interviews and Private Workouts Tracker:

• Baltimore is really leaning into the SEC’s prospects, with 12 known prospects having met at one time or another with Ravens’ officials so far.

• So far, Baltimore hasn’t met with more than two prospects from the same school. Only Missouri, LSU, Penn State and Arizona State feature two prospects on the Ravens’ tracker so far.

• While NIL money and the transfer portal have gradually made a lot of traditional FCS schools less and less relevant the pre-NFL draft process, Elon shows up on the Ravens' list thanks to a special team specialist, Yurk.

• Baltimore’s prospect list is more or less balanced, with a small incline towards the defensive side of the ball with 12 prospects against nine offensive players and the aforementioned one special teamer.

• Baltimore has shown interest in four different players at three separate positions. Wide receiver, defensive tackle and edge rusher seem at the forefront of the Ravens’ attention during the pre-draft process, so far.

• Noticeably absent on the Ravens’ list are tight ends and centers, given the quality of players lost at those positions during free agency. So far, Vandy’s Stowers is the only tight end known to have met with team officials after Baltimore watched Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar depart, while no centers have made the list after Tyler Linderbaum left Owings Mills to sign a record-breaking deal in Las Vegas.

• New Ravens' head coach Jesse Minter isn’t tapping into his familiar ties in Ann Arbor pre-draft meeting purposes, as there are no former Wolverines on Baltimore’s list after Minter spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons leading Michigan’s defense.