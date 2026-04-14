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Ravens 2026 Pre-Draft Meetings and Visits Tracker: Where Is Baltimore's Focus On?

A look at the players that have sparked the interest of Baltimore's front office with the 2026 NFL Draft 10 days away.
Rafael Zamorano|
Aug 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

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Baltimore Ravens

The 2026 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer, and NFL teams are shifting into overdrive when it comes to prospect evaluations. 

Most of the work should be done by now, but the team’s draft boards are still subject to changes in the final days leading to the NFL Draft.

For the Baltimore Ravens, their known interactions with 2026 Class prospects are, like usual, all over the place, meaning there’s no position undoubtedly targeted more than others. Since teams are not obliged to divulge their Scouting Combine interviews or Top-30 visits, remember this list is an unofficial gathering of media reports and player accounts.

Here are the 22 players known to have met with Baltimore officials a few days away from the 2026 NFL Draft:

Prospect

Position

School

Combine

Top-30

Private

Taylen Green

Quarterback

Arkansas

Yes

Yes

Denzel Boston

Wide Receiver

Washington

Formal

KC Concepcion

Wide Receiver

Texas A&M

Yes

Trebor Peña

Wide Receiver

Penn State

Yes

Jordyn Tyson

Wide Receiver

Arizona State

Formal

Eli Stowers

Tight end

Vanderbilt

Formal

Travis Burke

Offensive Tackle

Memphis

Yes

Max Iheanachor

Offensive Tackle

Arizona State

Yes

Micah Morris

Guard

Georgia

Formal

Caleb Banks

Defensive Tackle

Florida

Yes

Kayden McDonald

Defensive Tackle

Ohio State

Yes

Landon Robinson

Defensive Tackle

Navy

Yes

Yes

Peter Woods

Defensive Tackle

Clemson

Formal

Dani Dennis-Sutton

Edge

Penn State

Yes

Keldric Faulk

Edge

Auburn

Formal

R Mason Thomas

Edge

Oklahoma

Formal

Zion Young

Edge

Missouri

Yes

Josiah Trotter

Linebacker

Missouri

Formal

Mansoor Delane

Cornerback

LSU

Formal

Colton Hood

Cornerback

Tennessee

Formal

A.J. Haulcy

Safety

LSU

Yes

Jeff Yurk

Punter

Elon

Yes

SevenTakeaways From the Baltimore Ravens’ List of Top-30 Visits, Scouting Combine Interviews and Private Workouts Tracker:

• Baltimore is really leaning into the SEC’s prospects, with 12 known prospects having met at one time or another with Ravens’ officials so far.

• So far, Baltimore hasn’t met with more than two prospects from the same school. Only Missouri, LSU, Penn State and Arizona State feature two prospects on the Ravens’ tracker so far.

• While NIL money and the transfer portal have gradually made a lot of traditional FCS schools less and less relevant the pre-NFL draft process, Elon shows up on the Ravens' list thanks to a special team specialist, Yurk.

• Baltimore’s prospect list is more or less balanced, with a small incline towards the defensive side of the ball with 12 prospects against nine offensive players and the aforementioned one special teamer.

• Baltimore has shown interest in four different players at three separate positions. Wide receiver, defensive tackle and edge rusher seem at the forefront of the Ravens’ attention during the pre-draft process, so far.

• Noticeably absent on the Ravens’ list are tight ends and centers, given the quality of players lost at those positions during free agency. So far, Vandy’s Stowers is the only tight end known to have met with team officials after Baltimore watched Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar depart, while no centers have made the list after Tyler Linderbaum left Owings Mills to sign a record-breaking deal in Las Vegas.

• New Ravens' head coach Jesse Minter isn’t tapping into his familiar ties in Ann Arbor pre-draft meeting purposes, as there are no former Wolverines on Baltimore’s list after Minter spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons leading Michigan’s defense.

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Rafael Zamorano
RAFAEL ZAMORANO

Rafael brings over two decades of experience writing about all things football.

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