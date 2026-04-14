Ravens 2026 Pre-Draft Meetings and Visits Tracker: Where Is Baltimore's Focus On?
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The 2026 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer, and NFL teams are shifting into overdrive when it comes to prospect evaluations.
Most of the work should be done by now, but the team’s draft boards are still subject to changes in the final days leading to the NFL Draft.
For the Baltimore Ravens, their known interactions with 2026 Class prospects are, like usual, all over the place, meaning there’s no position undoubtedly targeted more than others. Since teams are not obliged to divulge their Scouting Combine interviews or Top-30 visits, remember this list is an unofficial gathering of media reports and player accounts.
Here are the 22 players known to have met with Baltimore officials a few days away from the 2026 NFL Draft:
Prospect
Position
School
Combine
Top-30
Private
Taylen Green
Quarterback
Arkansas
Yes
Yes
Denzel Boston
Wide Receiver
Washington
Formal
KC Concepcion
Wide Receiver
Texas A&M
Yes
Trebor Peña
Wide Receiver
Penn State
Yes
Jordyn Tyson
Wide Receiver
Arizona State
Formal
Eli Stowers
Tight end
Vanderbilt
Formal
Travis Burke
Offensive Tackle
Memphis
Yes
Max Iheanachor
Offensive Tackle
Arizona State
Yes
Micah Morris
Guard
Georgia
Formal
Caleb Banks
Defensive Tackle
Florida
Yes
Kayden McDonald
Defensive Tackle
Ohio State
Yes
Landon Robinson
Defensive Tackle
Navy
Yes
Yes
Peter Woods
Defensive Tackle
Clemson
Formal
Dani Dennis-Sutton
Edge
Penn State
Yes
Keldric Faulk
Edge
Auburn
Formal
R Mason Thomas
Edge
Oklahoma
Formal
Zion Young
Edge
Missouri
Yes
Josiah Trotter
Linebacker
Missouri
Formal
Mansoor Delane
Cornerback
LSU
Formal
Colton Hood
Cornerback
Tennessee
Formal
A.J. Haulcy
Safety
LSU
Yes
Jeff Yurk
Punter
Elon
Yes
SevenTakeaways From the Baltimore Ravens’ List of Top-30 Visits, Scouting Combine Interviews and Private Workouts Tracker:
• Baltimore is really leaning into the SEC’s prospects, with 12 known prospects having met at one time or another with Ravens’ officials so far.
• So far, Baltimore hasn’t met with more than two prospects from the same school. Only Missouri, LSU, Penn State and Arizona State feature two prospects on the Ravens’ tracker so far.
• While NIL money and the transfer portal have gradually made a lot of traditional FCS schools less and less relevant the pre-NFL draft process, Elon shows up on the Ravens' list thanks to a special team specialist, Yurk.
• Baltimore’s prospect list is more or less balanced, with a small incline towards the defensive side of the ball with 12 prospects against nine offensive players and the aforementioned one special teamer.
• Baltimore has shown interest in four different players at three separate positions. Wide receiver, defensive tackle and edge rusher seem at the forefront of the Ravens’ attention during the pre-draft process, so far.
• Noticeably absent on the Ravens’ list are tight ends and centers, given the quality of players lost at those positions during free agency. So far, Vandy’s Stowers is the only tight end known to have met with team officials after Baltimore watched Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar depart, while no centers have made the list after Tyler Linderbaum left Owings Mills to sign a record-breaking deal in Las Vegas.
• New Ravens' head coach Jesse Minter isn’t tapping into his familiar ties in Ann Arbor pre-draft meeting purposes, as there are no former Wolverines on Baltimore’s list after Minter spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons leading Michigan’s defense.
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Rafael brings over two decades of experience writing about all things football.Follow RafaZamoranoNFL