Ravens Rookie Olaivavega Ioane's Power and Professionalism Continue to Standout

The Baltimore Ravens' selection of former Penn State standout offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane in the first round was one of the most chalk picks of the entire 2026 NFL Draft for good reason. Their pairing was perhaps the most common mock-draft projection throughout the pre-draft process, right after Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

First impressions often create lasting impressions. The first one Ravens offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford got from Ioane at the Nittany Lions pro day back in March, nearly a month and a half before the draft, shot him up to the top of his wish list. He was holding the blocking pad during the on-field drills portion of the event and almost got put on his butt by the power and sheer force of the rookie's blow.

“That aspect of being able to go and see the workout, you’re right there and even to be able to hold the pad and kind of feel the type of strength and power that they possess, to me that’s invaluable,” Ledford said in a recent appearance on 'The Lounge' podcast.

Other aspects of Ioane’s pro day that he was enamored by were how he interacted with his teammate, went through the other drills and was receptive to coaching. The first-year pro has continued to display those desirable traits since being drafted by the Ravens.

“He was a pro without being pro yet,” Ledford said. “Just his approach, he’s a very serious player. You can tell it’s important to him. He loves football and he wants to do right. He’s a very smart player that knows the why and he wants to understand all aspects of it because he wants to be the best version of himself.

“You can just see that every day of him working on that… He’s been great and a lot of times with those guys it’s about showing up and putting the work in and he’s doing that so it’s been good to see.”

Rave reviews keep pouring in about top pick

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane (OL30) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While there isn't a whole lot that can be gleaned from observing trench players like offensive linemen until they put pads on, that hasn't stopped Ioane from being able to put his power and competitiveness on full display nonetheless.

At the end of the Ravens Organized Team Activity practice session in what was reported as scorching heat north of 90 degrees, he helped the offense win a heated competition between the offense and defense by throwing a 16-pound medicine ball further than fellow rookie, second-round outside linebacker Zion Young, who is known for being a powerful and heavy-handed presence on the edge.

Jesse Minter ended practice with a fun and competitive offense vs. defense medicine ball toss.



Vega Ioane tossed it further than Zion Young, which meant push-ups for the entire defense.



The offense won all three matchups with Elijah Sarratt, Josh Cuevas, and Ioane. pic.twitter.com/XxMcT0BKOG — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) May 19, 2026

Prior to that, Ioane did a good job of being physical while going through drills and 11-on-11 work without being overzealous and going over the line, as sometimes first-year pros can do when trying to impress their coaches and teammates.

"Vega's a beast," head coach Jesse Minter said. "You're really trying not to be super physical, you're trying not to be violent [and you're trying not to necessarily win the rep. You're trying to give each other a really good look.

"He's done a great job understanding that. He's picked up on everything probably way faster than I would expect a rookie to at any position. He's got a really bright future, but the best thing about him is just how hard he works and how serious he takes his craft. Every day he does something, he comes back, it's a little bit better the next day. He's, again, the epitome of the draft class in that sense and the type of guy you want."

Ioane will be taking over one of the Ravens' starting guard spots, and the team reunited with veteran John Simpson at the onset of free agency to fill the other, giving them a massive upgrade of what was one of the worst guard tandems in the league last year with Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees. While his spot on the depth chart is set in stone, the rookie is still finding his voice in the offensive line room, and he's absorbing as much wisdom as he can and being studious in the meantime.

"He's not a real loud vocal guy yet," Simpson said. "I think that will come with time and experience. But he's one of those guys that sits back there and observes everything. He soaks it all up like a sponge almost. He's really intelligent."