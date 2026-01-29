Ravens New HC Confirms Who Will Call Defensive Plays

Going into the introductory press conference for new Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, reporters had several questions about the franchise.

One of the biggest questions is whether Minter will call the defensive plays, as he has with the Los Angeles Chargers as their defensive coordinator over the last two years, or if he will delegate that to whoever his new defensive coordinator is. He was very clear about his plan for the defense as the head coach.

"I do plan on calling the defense. I think that's a strength of mine. I think that's one of the reasons I'm here, but I also think it's my leadership qualities, and I really look forward," he said. "I have a really good process I feel to do what I need to do to be ready to call the game, but also have the ability to be the head coach and to impact the entire roster, the entire team. Make sure that it's our offense, our defense, our special teams, and that there's no divide there, and I know that I'm in charge of all of that."

Jesse Minter will be calling the defensive plays for Ravens

There really shouldn't be too much of a surprise, as most play callers, when they call an offense or defense, will usually hold on to that duty even as a head coach. Minter has more than earned the right to hold on to the play-calling duties after leading the Chargers to top 11 finishes in total defense and top nine in scoring in each of the last two years.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Having Minter be more hands-on with the defense will be important, since this Ravens defense could use a lot more attention than the offense. Last year, under Zach Orr as the defensive coordinator, the Ravens were 24th in yards allowed and 18th in points allowed. This is the same defensive unit that recorded only 35 sacks this season; only six NFL teams had fewer.

The real work begins with Minter bringing the right pieces on defense, with many calling for better pass rushers and possibly another cornerback to compete with Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins for a starting spot. How the defensive lineup is constructed could really depend on where this team finishes the 2026 season.

As of right now, Minter is making the right call to be so hands-on with the defense, but it remains to be seen whether it will continue to be the correct move or if it backfires on the Ravens.

