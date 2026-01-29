Ravens New HC Reveals Goals For Lamar Jackson

While it has been official for the last week, the introductory press conference finally welcomed new Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter the proper way.

During the nearly 30-minute press conference, Minter addressed a multitude of topics about the Ravens and the franchise's future, but the biggest question was how he and star quarterback Lamar Jackson would work together. Minter shared that he and his new quarterback have talked, and he's got big goals for Jackson.

"Lamar and I have had multiple conversations. It's been great to get to know him. Relationships take time," Minter said. "I just look forward to connecting with him. Helping him become the best version of himself. Creating a team identity that allows him to thrive. He's already proven to be THE best player in the National Football League. Put a team around him that allows him to reach that ultimate goal of bringing a Super Bowl back to Baltimore."

Jesse Minter discussed working with Lamar Jackson

Minter couldn't have asked for a better first quarterback to coach as the head man than Jackson. Despite a down 2025 season, Jackson has been one of the best players in the NFL since entering the league in 2018.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Jackson has made four Pro Bowls, been named as a first-team All-Pro three times, and was the NFL's MVP in 2023 and was second place in the voting in 2024. He currently holds the NFL records for adjusted yards gained per pass attempt with 8.25 and passer rating with 102.2, according to Pro Football Reference.

One of the top traits for a new head coach of the Ravens was ensuring they had a strong relationship with Jackson and propelling him to the next level of stardom, culminating in a Super Bowl title. Minter will now be responsible for doing that and appears to be the right man for the job.

The good part about Minter is that he has been around some great quarterbacks during his coaching career, including Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers. It certainly helps that Minter and Jackson were already familiar with each other, as they were together in Baltimore between 2018 and 2020.

This is a head coach-quarterback relationship that will take some time to build for the Ravens, but Minter and Jackson will be attached at the hip for a long time. The pressure will be on from Year 1 for Minter to ensure this works and becomes the third straight Ravens head coach to win a Super Bowl.

