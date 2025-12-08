Shannon Sharpe Brutally Slams Ravens Guard's Post-Game Behavior

If there is one thing Baltimore Ravens fans have been screaming at the top of rooftops throughout the season, it has been for guard Daniel Faalele to be replaced, as he once again did not have a good showing in the Ravens' 27-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

Faalele's poor play pushed Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to his limit as the two got into a heated argument on the sidelines. Reporters after the game were waiting to ask Faalele about it, but he did not answer questions and left the locker room before that could happen.

Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Shannon Sharpe spoke on his show "Night Cap" about Faalele not talking to reporters, and the legendary pass catcher was not happy about it.

"You gotta be as gracious in defeat as you are in victory. ... Short of him saying 'I sucked today' I ain't wanna hear nothing he have to say," he said. "You gotta talk in defeat just like you would in victory. That's what makes us pros. We don't hide. We don't run. We don't tuck our tails when things don't go our way."

Faalele did not have a good game and might be replaced soon

Not only did the eye test show how bad of a game Faalele had in the Steelers game, but the stats show it, too. According to Pro Football Focus, Faalele allowed four pressures, two hurries, one quarterback hit and one sack.

Baltimore Ravens tackle Daniel Faalele | Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

It might signal that change is coming soon enough for the Ravens' starting guard with rookie third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. waiting on the bench for his chance. Baltimore has rotated Jones in at times, and that could be the case moving forward.

The Ravens are not giving Jackson the time he needs in the pocket to make a throw, so something is going to have to change. It can be either Jones replacing Faalele altogether or rotating the two to see which one wants the job more.

This has been a problem all season that has frustrated fans, and it is now getting to Jackson himself. Baltimore already has the future set up at the tackles and center position, but the guards have been on the hot seat with fans and the media.

How Faalele responds in the next week regarding the incident could make or break his time with the Ravens, or if done poorly, could be sent packing.

These controversies have endured all season long, but Harbaugh stood strong alongside his starting linemen through every noticeable lull. Now, though, with frustrations mounting as the Ravens dip back below .500, their dirty laundry is out for all to see.

