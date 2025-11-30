Steelers Radio Host Continues Attacking Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson failed to throw for a touchdown for the third consecutive game for the first time in his career as the Baltimore Ravens lost 32-14 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Thanksgiving game.

After Jackson's dismal showing against the Bengals, where he completed just 17 of 32 passes for 246 yards and committed three turnovers, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ radio host took a dig at the Ravens’ quarterback.

"Can we all agree that Lamar Jackson is at the very least a little overrated?" Fillipponi tweeted.

The two-time NFL MVP snapped back at Fillipponi with a one-word response.

“Sayless🤣,” Jackson wrote.

Sayless🤣 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 29, 2025

A user had defended the Ravens’ QB by posting a stat line that showed Jackson as the best quarterback in the league in touchdowns thrown and pass rating before the Week 4 hamstring injury. Jackson added a message for the haters in response.

“🤫u know this wat Haters wait for,” Jackson wrote.

🤫u know this wat Haters wait for — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 29, 2025

The Ravens’ website posted these exchanges, including Fillipponi’s comments about the Ravens’ calibre.

“Jackson and the Ravens don't need extra motivation to face the Steelers as they battle for the AFC North title. But Fillipponi may have added fuel to the fire, and his comments have certainly gotten Jackson's attention. Get your popcorn ready,” Clifton Brown wrote.

Fillipponi took another dig at Jackson and the Ravens. He reposted the link to Baltimore’s article on X.

“Ravens team website doing damage control for Lamar Jackson. He’s hit rock bottom,” Fillipponi wrote.

Ravens team website doing damage control for Lamar Jackson. He’s hit rock bottom. https://t.co/OFqoE0j5mM — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 30, 2025

The Steelers’ radio host is suggesting that the Ravens are scrambling to manage Jackson’s public image. Baltimore’s offensive leader hasn’t looked like himself ever since he returned from the hamstring injury, which he suffered in the Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens are currently sitting with a 6-6 record and will face the Steelers twice in the final stretch, including a home game next week.

Lamar Jackson on Offensive Struggles

Lamar Jackson took accountability for the Ravens' offensive collapse while expressing his frustration with his inconsistency following the loss to the Bengals.

"I can't describe the level of frustration,” Jackson said. “You know, I'm ticked off. You know, it's not even frustration. I'm just mad because, like I said, we can't have that. And turnovers is a big part of winning or losing games, and turning the ball over, giving them an extra possession. This is the outcome."

The four-time Pro Bowler believes that consistency is the primary fix for Baltimore's offensive woes. Jackson revealed he doesn’t miss throws in practice, and that should be the case on the field as well. He refused to blame injuries for his poor performances. The QB has struggled with lower-body injuries throughout the season.

