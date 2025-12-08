Lamar Jackson Gets Heated Towards Floundering OL in Ravens Loss

The Baltimore Ravens' ongoing 6-7 season has provided its fans with no shortage of potential scapegoats.

John Harbaugh's position as the longtime head coach has been called into question following every loss, as have defensive coordinator Zach Orr and offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Eric DeCosta certainly hasn't been considered an innocent after his roster's fallen this short of championship contention; even Lamar Jackson's gotten a few fingers pointed in his direction in attempting to save the season despite a slew of lower-leg injuries.

But, without question, there's been no punching bag quite as hard to ignore as Daniel Faalele. The Ravens' offensive line has been the roster's weakest positional unit all season long, and the 6-foot-8 behemoth at right guard has attracted analysts and casual fans alike to ridicule his consistent inability to keep Jackson's pocket clean.

The quarterback, who's now up to 29 sacks, is well-aware of the blocking struggles up front, and had some words for Faalele during the 27-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson, Jackson had a "heated sideline interaction" with the lineman and threw his helmet, to which Faalele responded by saying that the Steelers knew what plays were coming.

Signs of frustration on Ravens sideline after INT, per CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson: QB Lamar Jackson throwing his helmet. RG Daniel Faalale saying Steelers know what’s coming every time.pic.twitter.com/ZemebMHEUV — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 7, 2025

Faalele's Ability to Stick Out

The guard's struggles were at their most evident after Jackson sustained his first sack of the outing, when Faalele lost a matchup to Brandin Echols, a Pittsburgh cornerback about 200 pounds lighter than the 380 lbs.

Rough rep for Daniel Faalele here



Gets beat by a cornerback to give up a sack on Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/s1YwHessyu — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) December 7, 2025

Those highlighted instances of the slow-footed giant have become something of a weekly trend to look out for as the Ravens alternate between stretches of unconvincing wins and crushing losses.

Now, he isn't alone in contributing to Jackson's lack of space in the pocket, but the offensive line is only as fast as their slowest piece, and they stand at the center of Baltimore's inability to look like the best version of themselves on offense.

Even as Jackson's body and mobility continue looking better by the week, he'll continue to hobble as long as he's unsafe while doing his job, and the ground game has no reason to trust run-blockers to create the necessary holes to burst through. Without a trusted means to score in short-yardage situations, their red zone efficiency has plummeted from its usual marks.

These controversies have endured all season long, but Harbaugh stood strong alongside his starting linemen through every noticeable lull. Now, though, with frustrations mounting as the Ravens dip back below .500, their dirty laundry is out for all to see.

