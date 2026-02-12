Six Free Agents Ravens Can Realistically Sign This Offseason

Since February is the shortest month of the year, the start of the 2026 league and free agency on March 11 is less than a month away, which means it's time to start looking at potential veteran free agent targets for the Baltimore Ravens.

According to overthecap.com, general manager Eric DeCosta is projected to have $22.04 million in cap space to work with, which ranks 17th in the league. They could and likely will free up even more room to work with by either signing franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson to another extension or tacking on void years to his current deal to lower his cap hits of $74.5 million over each of the next two seasons.

In the meantime, it's a good exercise to explore some of the realistic free agent targets the Ravens could zero in on to bring in to address positions of need so that they don't go into the 2026 NFL Draft with gaping holes on the roster and can stick with the tried and true best player available approach.

EDGE Khalil Mack

Even before they hired Jesse Minter as their new head coach, the Ravens were being linked to the nine-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer who played under him during his two-year stint as the defensive coordinator. While Mack's 11.5 sacks over that span are fewer than the career-high 17 he posted in 2023, he was still every bit the destructive force when healthy, forcing a combined six fumbles, averaging six tackles for loss and recording a safety. An elbow injury limited him to 12 games in 2025, and he still finished with more pressures (23) and hurries (11) than he did the year before, when he played in 16 games in 2024 and recorded just half a sack more.

Khalil Mack gets to Rodgers for a Chargers safety!



PITvsLAC on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/mqK6ixsaA5 — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2025

The Ravens have a rich history of getting more than expected and sometimes even career years out of veteran edge defenders in the twilight of their respective careers. While Mack is past his prime, he can still be a valuable contributor as an elite run defender and rotational pass rusher. Under Minter, he played 61 and 60 percent of the Chargers' total defensive snaps and would likely see a similar part-time workload if he followed him to Baltimore.

As far as price goes, the soon-to-be 35-year-old played on a one-year deal worth $18 million in 2025, but at this stage of his career, he is likely chasing legacy and championships more than the biggest possible contract he can get. While he's projected to earn another one-year deal worth a little more at $18.4 million per spotrac, there's a chance the Ravens get him at a much more reasonable price and shouldn't be afraid to tack on void years to make it happen if need be, like they did with Odell Beckham Jr. in 2023.

IOL Wyatt Teller

Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) moves for a block against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

After taking the same young and inexpensive approach at both offensive guard spots for the second year in a row struck out for the Ravens in 2025 after working out the year before when they replaced three-of-five starters up front on offense, they find themselves in desperate need of a veteran presence to fill at least one spot and maybe even another to compete for the other. Teller fits the bill perfectly in more ways than one.

He not only brings impressive pedigree as a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second Team All Pro but he is familiar with the AFC North having played for the Cleveland Browns for the past sevens seasons and has excelled in similar outside zone blocking schemes to the one the Ravens are expected to deploy under first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and new offensive line coach and run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford. He was 27 years old when he signed his last deal that averaged $14.2 million per year, and at 31, he is projected to command a three-year contract that averages $10.2 million per spotrac, which would be well worth the investment.

Wyatt Teller welcomes Bengals' rookie LB Demetrius Knight to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/1MI85yopTF — Browns Film Breakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) September 8, 2025

IOL Isaac Seumalo

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Ravens could stay within the division to find another realistic target to upgrade at guard with the former Pittsburgh Steeler. Seumalo began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and was a starter on two teams that went to the Super Bowl, helping secure the first title in franchise history in 2017 and nearly had another in 2022. He has spent the past three seasons with the Ravens' archrivals, starting in 47 of a possible 54, and was voted to his first career Pro Bowl in 2024.

The 10-year veteran brings leadership, plays with physicality, and has the athleticism to play in a zone-blocking scheme. He is projected to garner a three-year contract that averages $9.6 million per spotrac, which is even a better bargain than Teller.

Isaac Seumalo is playing good ball right now, throws the backer out the club on the pin-pull concept. pic.twitter.com/BHDJ0Blsng — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) December 1, 2025

EDGE Joey Bosa

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is sacked by. Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As is the case with Mack, bringing this five-time Pro Bowler to Baltimore would be reuniting him with Minter, who coached him in his first season calling plays for the Chargers in 2024. Bosa spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, and while he failed to reach double-digit sacks for the fourth consecutive year, he recorded five for the second year in a row and led the league with five forced fumbles. His 16 quarterback hits, 24 pressures and eight hurries were his most since 2021 and his nine tackles for loss were his most since 2020.

Injuries have held the former third overall pick back from being consistently available, as he has only played 16-plus regular-season games three times in his 10-year career. Bosa played on a one-year deal worth $12.6 million in 2025 and is projected to garner a two-year contract on the open market at a higher rate that averages $13.7 million per spotrac, which isn't cost-prohibitive for a team like the Ravens looking to load up on high-end pass rush talent off the edge to build a strong and potent rotation.

DL John Franklin-Myers

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) makes a tackle on Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Ravens need to improve and reinforce their interior pass rush as much or arguably even more than they do on the edge, as the fastest path to the opposing quarterbacks and the most effective way to get them uncomfortable is bringing the heat right up the middle. With two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike's future still uncertain, Minter could use an underrated, destructive force like Franklin-Myers regardless. This move would extend the pipeline from the Mile High City to Charm City to the roster as several former Denver Broncos offensive assistants and one special teams assistant have joined the staff under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Franklin-Meyers enjoyed the most productive stint of his career during his two seasons with the Broncos, recording seven-plus sacks in each, including a career-high 7.5 in 2025. He also logged 15-plus quarterback hits and over 20 pressures in each of those seasons as well. In addition to being a potent pass rusher, the eight-year veteran is a disruptive run defender as well, capable of shedding blocks quickly and knifing into the backfield to blow up plays behind the line of scrimmage, as evidenced by his 14 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.

It appears John Franklin-Myers isn’t going to be back with the team, which absolutely hurts my soul.



We’re absolutely spoiled that the Jets shipped him off for a bag of chips and that he was a Bronco for two seasons.



Go get paid and be great! @J_FranklinMyers pic.twitter.com/Z7alUFMxiW — Kodiak Broncos (@KodiakBroncos) January 30, 2026

After being an unheralded member of the Broncos elite defense, the 29-year-old could come to Baltimore as a prominent forward-facing piece of what has the potential to be another upper echelon unit under Minter. He averaged just $7.5 million on his last contract and is expected to get a slight pay raise that averages about $7.9 million on another two-year deal.

WR Jauan Jennings

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

If the Ravens don't opt to bring back five-time Pro Bowl veteran DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, they could find not only a comparable replacement but an upgrade with the former San Francisco 49ers standout. Jennings is essentially a poor man's Puka Nacua in terms of all the desirable traits that a team running a modern offense wants from the receiver position. He is an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands, with how hard he is to take down in the open field and runs after catch with toughness. The five-year veteran dominates at the catch point in contested situations, can make adjustments to just about any pass, uses excellent body control to reel in low-percentage snags and is a great run-blocker in the run game.

The 2020 seventh-rounder has been the 49ers' most reliable, productive and consistently available wideout over the past two seasons, while former first-rounders Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall have struggled to stay on the field due to injuries. Jennings recorded career highs with 77 catches and 975 receiving yards in 2024 and followed it up with 55 catches for 643 receiving yards and a career-high nine touchdown catches in 2025. After being one of the best bargains in the league over that span, he is projected to command a contract for three years with an average of $22.6 million. While the Ravens should prioritize extending homegrown two-time Pro Bowl receiver Zay Flowers this offseason, adding more weapons to take some attention away from him and further bolster Jackson's pass-catching arsenal would be a worthwhile investment.