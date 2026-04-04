This Ravens Underrated Addition Is Poised To Have Massive Impact

Not all NFL free agency signees are met with the same level of hype and excitement from the fan base. They often receive the full red carpet treatment from the team they're joining, with an introductory press conference, video documentation of their arrival at the team facility, and all the works.

Sometimes, the veterans who are signed to modest and even bargain-basement deals wind up having nearly, if not just as profound, an impact as the big-ticket addition who is making more than triple their average annual salary.

While new Baltimore Ravens safety Jaylinn Hawkins doesn't play a premium position like four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Trey Hendrickson or is going to get paid nearly as handsomely, they both are slated to fill pivotal roles under new head coach and defensive play-caller Jesse Minter.



The signing of the former New England Patriot to a two-year deal worth $10 million got swept up and glossed over in the chaotic commotion that was the second day of the NFL legal tampering period. Meanwhile, the Ravens' quick pivot to signing Hendrickson to a four-year deal worth up to $120 million after the Maxx Crosby trade fell through dominated national headlines the day the new league year began.

Although the entirety of his contract is not even half of what Hendrickson is slated to earn this year alone, Hawkins will be an indispensable piece of what will allow the Ravens defense to maximize the potential of their other stars on defense, especially three-time All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton.

Hawkins' presence will allow the Minter to deploy three safeties for the vast majority of the time, which is a staple of his defensive scheme during his two-year stint as the play-caller for the Los Angeles Chargers. It means Hamilton will be free to roam the line of scrimmage where he can terrorize and confound opposing offenses on every play.

"If you just look at what I've done the last couple of years with the guy like Derwin James and the safeties [in Los Angeles], I think we want to be really versatile, and we want to have a lot of different types of pieces," Minter said at the annual league meetings. "It's like taking those guys and putting them in the position to most impact the game. So, we'll figure out what that looks like, but certainly we want to be able to move those guys around."

Hawkins is coming off a late breakout campaign

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) fumbles against New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Originally drafted in 2020 by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round out of the University of California at Berkeley, the 28-year-old just had the best season of his career to date, in which he helped the reigning AFC champion Patriots reach the Super Bowl.

“I am very excited about Jaylinn," Minter said. "Obviously, he had a great year. [Going to the] Super Bowl, all the way there. He was basically a full-time starter the whole season and played, I think, over 85% of the snaps for New England.

Prior to 2025, Hawkins had only made double-digit starts in a single season just once in his career, which came in 2022 with the Falcons. This past year in New England saw him start all 19 games he appeared suited up for, including all four in the postseason.

In the 15 regular season games, he set new or tied previous career-highs with four interceptions,1.5 sacks, six pass breakups, three tackles for loss and five quarterback hits to go along with 71 total tackles, the second-highest total of his career. During the playoffs, he logged 15 total tackles, including eight solos, and a quarterback hit.

The Baltimore Ravens have awoken and are bringing in former New England Patriots Safety Jaylinn Hawkins on a two-year $10m deal!



That one handed pick was something! pic.twitter.com/M6vAXsy2m7 — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) March 11, 2026

In Baltimore, the third safety role is essentially a full-time starting job. Between his time with the Ravens and Chargers before he got traded, veteran safety Alohi Gilman, who departed in free agency, averaged 94.6% of total defensive snaps per game and play 100% nine times.

Hawkins possesses the kind of dynamic skillset that will make him an interchangeable piece in Minter's scheme because he can thrive patrolling the backend with 2025 first-rounder Malaki Starks with impressive range, instincts and ball skills. He can also play in the box near the line of scrimmage on plays where Hamilton drops into coverage.

The Ravens may have signed the STEAL of free agency in Jaylinn Hawkins 🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/Er2TRMWiJM — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) March 14, 2026

"When you have a couple other guys there, similar to what they did last year when they brought in Alohi, that allows you to do a lot of different things with Kyle," Minter said. "Jaylinn is a great player, and I think he and Malaki [Starks] will operate really well together. I think that'll allow us to do a lot of cool things with Kyle. And I was telling Kyle the other day, [with] those three guys on the field together, it's going to be fun to come up with things to utilize those three guys."

