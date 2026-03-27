Trey Hendrickson Looking Forward to Ravens' Mentorship Opportunity

The Baltimore Ravens desperately need Trey Hendrickson, and not just for the statistics he's managed to churn out year after year.

He finally bagged the long-term contract he'd spent years with the Cincinnati Bengals fighting for, landing with the Ravens as their next star pass-rusher. The team's defense had spent years slowly dwindling, with the 2025 squad particularly struggling to pressure the passer as often as a contending team should, creating a need for the team to fill that gap with a win-now piece on the open market.

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Even if the front office won't be able to pair the Bengals star alongside Maxx Crosby like they once envisioned, the 4x Pro Bowler will still be a massive help to the Ravens on and off the field. The 81 sacks he's accumulated over nine seasons are one thing, but he's already openly looking forward to the chance to help lead the way for his supporting pass-rush pieces in Baltimore as a trusted veteran.

He said as much in an appearance on The Set with Terron Armstead, stating "It's a fun time to give this knowledge that I've been given through so many great players to help mold guys like Mike GreenT into the best version of himself. That's what excites me about being a veteran in this league."

Trey Hendrickson ahead of his 10th NFL season:



"It's a fun time to give this knowledge that I've been given through so many great players to help mold guys like Mike Green into the best version of himself. That's what excites me about being a veteran in this league."



via… pic.twitter.com/b2DjAWmguR — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) March 27, 2026

Ravens' Pass-Rush Rebuild

It's good that Hendrickson singled out a hand-picked prospect like Green, as the young Raven's blossoming into a franchise sack threat would do a world of good in Baltimore.

He struggled to separate himself as the distinguished, blue chip defensive end that he profiled as in college, where he was generally-considered a first-round talent before falling ahead of 2025's NFL Draft cycle. Green's smaller stature held him back from getting past opposing tackles, limiting the rookie to 14 quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks in 17 games.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) attempts to evade a tackle from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (45) during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

His job will be made considerably easier by the addition of Hendrickson, someone finally capable of commanding enough attention to free up Green.

The rising sophomore wasn't without well-traveled pros to look up to last fall, playing alongside established figures like Kyle Van Noy and Dre'Mont Jones for much of the Ravens' failed 8-9 campaign. Neither of those players were ever considered as game-breakers, though, and with Jones off to New England while Van Noy ponders his own best free agency options, Green can use all of the support and guidance he can get.

The Ravens will surely be more creative with their players and assets than they were a year ago, having disposed of the 2025 coaching staff in favor of handing the defensive-minded Jesse Minter his first chance at running an NFL team. Tougher values are sure to be instilled as wake-up calls to the misguided championship challengers, and expect Hendrickson to help apply that kick in the pants to a revitalized edge-rush.

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