Ravens Could Sign Future Hall of Famer in Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens are in need of getting better on defense this offseason after struggling in the 2025 campaign.

The first step towards improving the defense was hiring Jesse Minter to be their head coach. Minter served as the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, and he is now coming back to Baltimore to help revive the unit. Someone Minter worked with during his time with the Chargers was linebacker Khalil Mack.

The former top-5 pick in the 2014 NFL draft is a free agent this offseason, and Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron believes the Ravens could sign him this offseason.

"Although the former Defensive Player of the Year is mulling retirement, Khalil Mack is still playing at a high level. An injury early in the 2025 season restricted his snap volume, but upon his return in Week 7, he produced an 84.9 PFF overall grade, seventh best among qualifying edge defenders. Should Mack decide to play another year in pursuit of a championship, he will have no shortage of suitors," Cameron wrote.

"With his defensive coordinator in Los Angeles, Jesse Minter, exploring head-coaching opportunities, Mack may choose to follow him to a new destination. The Ravens are reportedly interested in Minter — need serious help on the edge — so the fit makes sense. Baltimore finished in the bottom four of the NFL in PFF pass-rush grade (62.1), pressure rate (32.1%) and pass-rush win rate (36.9%) this season."

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) for a safety during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Khalil Mack to Ravens?

Mack, who turns 35 next month, is not the same player he used to be, but he is still someone that can wreak havoc on opposing offenses. This past season, Mack had 32 tackles and 5.5 sacks, which was the lowest sack total since his rookie season with the Oakland Raiders back in 2014.

He is just two years removed from his career-best 17 sack season in 2023, which marked his eighth Pro Bowl appearance in nine years. Mack also made the Pro Bowl in 2024, so he is looking for one more Pro Bowl season to get to the lucrative 10. If he were to join the Ravens, Mack would have a chance to play a high role for the team and it could lead to good things down the line.

The Ravens are still a few weeks out from free agency, but they are currently doing their homework on potential players to bring in. Mack should certainly be on their list.

