Ravens Shouldn't Drag Their Feet on Zay Flowers Extension

One of the most underrated storylines of the offseason that no one seems to be talking about is the big decision that the Baltimore Ravens have with their star wide receiver Zay Flowers.

The former first-round pick is eligible to have his fifth-year option picked up on the rookie contract that would land him $27.3 million in 2027, the most of all the players from the 2023 draft class, but something might have to happen sooner than that. Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon named Flowers as the most underpaid player on the Ravens going into the 2026 season.

"Another 2023 first-rounder who has continued to rise, Flowers is coming off a 1,211-yard, six-touchdown campaign at the age of 25. Like McDonald and Maye, he'll inevitably become very expensive soon. For now, his $4.5 million 2026 cap hit ranks 50th among active receivers."

Zay Flowers being underpaid shouldn't last too much longer

Flowers has been a rising star, even before last season's career year. He's gone two straight years recording over 1,000 receiving yards, with both seasons resulting in Pro Bowl selections in his three-year NFL career.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The reality is, the Ravens could very much decide to take the easy route and pick up the fifth-year option just to make sure they have him for at least two more years. Waiting a year or two to discuss an extension could really hurt the franchise's future.

Flowers has improved each year as a receiver and appears to be the number one target in the offense for the foreseeable future. As he gets better, his value and price tag will be through the roof.

It would be better for the Ravens if they sat down with him and tried to knock out a deal before the team ends up in a Tyler Linderbaum situation and signs elsewhere for record-breaking money. At this moment in Flowers' career, he's not going to be in the top five as the highest-paid receivers in the league, but if Baltimore can get in the top 10 in dollar value at wide receiver, that will save them millions in the future.

While Lamar Jackson is, of course, the most valuable player on the Ravens, Flowers could arguably be the second most important player on the offense, even with Derrick Henry there. Without Flowers, Baltimore would be in deep trouble in the passing game, as Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman are not number-one pass target caliber players.

It would be wise to pass on the fifth-year option, get an extension now, and save themselves the headache in the future.

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