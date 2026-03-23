New NFL Record WR Contract Complicates Ravens' Zay Flowers Situation

While this isn't a storyline that has been discussed much within the fan base, the Baltimore Ravens still have some decisions to make regarding their rising-star wide receiver, Zay Flowers.

Entering his fourth season in the NFL, Flowers is expected to have his fifth-year option picked up on his rookie contract, which would pay him $27.3 million in 2027, the highest among the 2023 draft class. He is set to make just $2.6 million in 2026, but a new contract given out might change how the Ravens approach this.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Seattle Seahawks have given wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba a new four-year, $168.6 million contract extension. Smith-Njigba's $42.15 million per year deal now makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

How Jaxon Smith-Njigba's new contract affects Ravens and Zay Flowers

Flowers is coming off the best season of his career with 1,211 yards and five touchdowns, landing him his second-straight Pro Bowl selection in three NFL seasons. This was on the heels of him going for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns in 2024.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The reality is Flowers is not going to command the same kind of money as Smith-Njigba, so Ravens fans shouldn't have to worry about that, but his next contract continues to get higher and higher in dollar amount. It would be safe to assume he will land a deal worth well over $30 million per year.

Baltimore might have no choice now but to settle for just picking up his fifth-year option and save all the money they can. There might have been some thoughts of extending him right now and moving forward with that deal, but with the way wide receiver contracts are going, Baltimore might end up getting priced out, like what happened with center Tyler Linderbaum.

Now the question is whether the Ravens can even afford to bring back Flowers at the cost he will be at in a year or two. While he's not considered the best, he is rising in the rankings as one of the top young wide receivers in the NFL and can very easily reach the level of guys like Smith-Njigba and Ja'Marr Chase.

The good news is that the Ravens are at least two years away from making that kind of decision if they decide to pick up the fifth-year option, which is reportedly going to happen sometime this offseason. Baltimore will have to deal with it either next offseason or in the 2028 offseason, where it could get ugly for them.

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