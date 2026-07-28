Nnamdi Madubuike Isn't The Only Impact Player On The Ravens PUP List

All of Ravensflock is eagerly awaiting more official word on Nnamdi Madubuike’s return from neck surgery.

The situation has been heavy on tea leaves and light on specifics, which is entirely understandable given the severity and sensitivity of the injury. And perhaps some his timeline and what he can and cannot do will have to come through gradually returning to contract and assessing the situation over time.

But any particulars will make all the difference and, next to quarterback Lamar Jackson, no one is more important to the outcome of the 2026 season. And with most of the other players on the Physically Unable to Perform list clustered around the defensive line as well, all the more reason that so much of the pre-camp injury focus is on that position group.

I wouldn’t discount the impact that another player on PUP could make on Jesse Minter’s defense when he comes off that list. Teddye Buchanan (coming off season-ending ACL surgery) is a really interesting second-year player who could take his game to another level in a defense that almost has to be more sound and structured and better-called than it was in his rookie season.

Legitimate Upside

Buchanan (129th overall pick in 2025) was one of very few bright spots on Baltimore’s defense last season. Part of a very small group of regulars who exceeded expectations (veteran corner Chidobe Owuzie would also leap to mind). When even $20M middle linebacker Roquan Smith seemed lost and adrift in Zach Orr’s defense, Buchanan showed signs of life and flashed strong instincts and brought energy.

Buchanan’s breakout rookie campaign was cut short in mid-December by that knee injury, but he put plenty on film that will have Minter excited about what he can do when he returns. And it sounds as if he is well ahead of schedule with that.

Buchanan plays faster than some thought he might and he showed up in coverage better than any Ravens linebacker. Minter will be playing more nickel and dime than we’ve seen in years, and if Smith is still stuck in the muck, I could see Buchanan being the only LB on the field in some one-linebacker looks. It’s a topic I explored with Doug Farrar on “The Daily Flock Show” and he was kinda thinking like I was about Buchanan's potential fit.

If nothing else, Buchanan solidifying himself as a core special teams guy would have been an accomplishment last year, and he far surpassed that. He’s capable of even more in 2026 in far better hands with this defensive staff.

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