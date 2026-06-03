Ravens Coordinator Anthony Weaver Went To Bat For Roquan Smith And Marlon Humphrey. We Remain Skeptical

We’ve documented in this space that Maron Humphrey and Roquan Smith are two players that would not be on out roster making $19M and $20M, respectively.

We’ve chronicled their myriad issues in recent years, how opposing offenses have targeted them and picked on them in critical junctures despite them being the veteran leaders of a defense that was once great. We would have moved on from both and this Ravens front office absolutely better be prepared to move on from them by 2027 if they do not improve markedly from what we’ve seen.

The way they contracts are currently structured speaks to this being produce-or-else seasons for them. Smith’s fitness and accountability with the media have fallen into question and his productivity has simply waned categorically since getting a record-setting contract extension - impacting the run at the line of scrimmage, momentum-shifting plays, pressure rate, tackle rate, coverage, sacks.

As far as the Ravens defense fell, under two years with Zach Orr running it, that extends to the inside linebacker wearing the green dot, individually and as the leader of the collective. A down 2024 was supposed to restore Smith's roar in 2025, but things only got worse. New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who has on this staff previously when Smith was acquired midseason from Chicago and turned around the 2022 campaign, has seen him at his best and vouched strongly for Smith after Tuesday’s OTA practice.

The mere fact he was asked a probing question about the perennial Pro Bowler (reputation from the past has carried him), spoke loudly, and Weaver going to lengths to expound on what he’s seen in May from a player of this stature was actually pretty telling, too, during sessions that Lions coach Dan Campbell recently likened to “wearing pajamas.”.

Smith Shining In Pajama Season

“He communicates, he captains our defense,” Weaver said. “He gets guys aligned and is paying at an elite level in speed. There are some guys when they operate it almost looks like the game is going in slow motion. When he’s out there right now, I feel that way. I look forward to him shutting up some doubters.”

We’ll see.

If Smith doesn’t perform at his massively improved level on early downs and passing downs, his days of making anything close to $20M will be over. Kyle Hamilton has already essentially replaced him as the outward spokesman for the defense and the face of the franchise, and Smith, 29, has been in a spiral for two full seasons.

Humphrey Not At OTAs

At least he’s been around for all of rookie head coach Jesse Minter’s install of a new defense. Humphrey, 29, has been traveling the world – as is his right during voluntary sessions – which is an interesting tact to take considering his outsized contract.

Minter will be making schematic changes that should help the oft-injured corner and should perhaps make him not nearly as picked on in 2026 as he was in 2027. It also seems about time his playing time was slashed and a role in the slot was more permanent.

Weaver refereed to him as “a one of one; he is unique- and revealed he has no concerns about the corner showing up in shape and ready to go. “Marlon, where he is is here, is going to be full-speed and all-in,” Weaver said. The coordinator also wasn’t as defensive about the gains Humphrey needs to make.

“Even though he’s not here, I have no doubt that he’s doing the things required to make that jump from his play a year ago,” Weaver said. “Admittedly, I know there’s been some disappointment there with how he played for himself, but I know we can help him reach whatever standard he wants to hold for himself.”

Again, we’ll see.

Inside linebackers tend to go quickly, and for good, much like the running backs the are constantly colliding with. Corner is a decidedly young-man’s position, and in football parlance, and especially carrying that contract, Humphrey feels like quite a luxury item for a defense that needs to erase two years of failure.

I doubt we see anything close to what either was at their heights, and strongly suspect this is the last ride for both in Baltimore. Minter can scheme it up and impact a lot, but we suspect he finds ways to offset what these veterans have to offer rather than try to have them do more.

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