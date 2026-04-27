Projecting the Ravens Depth Chart and 53-Man Roster After the Draft—Position by Position

Even though all 32 teams around the league are still in the process of filling out their 90-man rosters now that the 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books, now is the perfect time to give the best estimation of how the final 53-man roster will shake out.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted 11 rookies over the course of the three-day event and are in the process of adding more via undrafted free agency. They are also likely to make another move or two for a veteran player to address some of their remaining needs and depth concerns.

Without knowing what more notable moves are on the horizon, here is a projection of who will make the final cut for the start of the 2026 regular season. (Players with a '*' next to their name qualify as an exemption that doesn't count against final 53.)

Offense

Quarterbacks (2): Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley

There's nothing to debate or contemplate here. The Ravens have a two-time league MVP starting under center and one of the best reserve signal-callers in the league in Huntley, a former Pro Bowler who is the perfect understudy for Jackson and has won big games for the team in the past.

Running backs (4): Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Adam Randall and Rasheen Ali

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) looks to gain yards after a catch as Penn State Nittany Lions safety Dejuan Lane (10) pursues during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The top three in the list are locks to make the roster, as Henry is expected to remain a major focal point of the offense, Hill is one of the best pass-protecting and catching backs in the league, and Randall is a dynamic rookie who was handpicked by owner Steve Bisciotti. For the second year in a row, Ali will enter training camp on the roster bubble and will need to show what he can do in the Ravens' new offense and stand out on special teams again to cement a roster spot.

Wide receivers (6): Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester, Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt

Nov 28, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs after making a catch during the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The odds of the Ravens adding a notable veteran post-draft after doubling up in the middle rounds with Lane and Sarratt feel like slim to none at this point. Wester might be the only one whose roster spot isn't 100% secure, but since he's the early favorite to be the primary punt returner again, he makes the cut here for sure.

Tight ends (4): Mark Andrews, Durham Smythe, Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas

Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs tight end Matthew Hibner (88) scores a touchdown during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar and moving on from a six-time Pro Bowl in free agency, the Ravens replenished their ranks at the position by signing Smythe as a blocking specialist and doubled dipping at tight end in the same draft of the fifth time in franchise history.

Offensive line (8): Ronnie Stanley, Roger Rosengarten, Olaivavega Ioane, John Simpson, Emery Jones, Carson Vinson, Danny Pinter and Corey Bullock

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This number could be slightly higher or look exactly the same with just a different name or two, depending on if the Ravens add a veteran center since they didn't draft one. There's also a chance that either Andrew Vorhees or seventh-round rookie Evan Beerntsen makes a strong push and beats out Pinter or Bullock.

Defense

Defensive tackles (7): Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, John Jenkins, Rayshaun Benny, Broderick Washington, Aeneas Peebles and C.J. Okoye*

Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) gets ready for a play against Central Michigan during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since Okoye is part of the international pathway program, he allows the Ravens to carry a 54th player. Depending on how Madubuike progresses in his rehabilitation from neck surgery, he could be a candidate to open the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which would open up a roster spot for someone on the fringe like Peebles or Washington, who was considered a potential salary cap casualty. There's also a more than decent chance that the Ravens add another veteran in the coming weeks, such as Calais Campbell or D.J. Reader, who they had in for a visit prior to the draft.

Outside linebackers (5): Trey Hendrickson, Mike Green, Zion Young, Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) attempts the sack during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This one is pretty cut and dry for the moment, but they could sign a veteran before the season starts, and there are plenty to choose from, including a potential reunion with three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney.

Off-ball linebackers (4): Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan, Trenton Simpson and Jay Higgins IV

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) celebrates after a play during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

There's seemingly always an undrafted rookie who makes a strong case for a roster spot as a special teams contributor during training camp and the preseason. For now, these four are the only ones slated to make the team, with Smith, Buchanan, and Simpson being locks, while Higgins is a near lock until someone else emerges, but he'll be hard to beat out based on what he showed in both phases as an undrafted rookie gem last year.

Safeties (4): Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins and Keondre Jackson

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) and safety Malaki Starks (24) react after a play during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This is another cut-and-dry situation, as Hamilton, Starks, and Hawkins will make up the Ravens' starting safety rotation while Jackson is their best returning special teams ace after letting veteran Tylan Wallace and Jake Hummel walk in free agency.

Cornerbacks (7): Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa, Chandler Rivers, Keyon Martin and Bilhal Kone

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) attempts to swat the ball from Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Ravens could carry one more depending on how Kone and fellow 2025 sixth-rounder Robert Longerbeam recover from the season-ending injuries that cut their rookie seasons short during the preseason. They have two young feisty nickels in Martin and Rivers, and top for are all locks to make the team as proven starters and quality depth in Tampa's case.

Special Teams

Specialist (3): Tyler Loop, Nick Moore and Ryan Eckley

Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley (96) punts against Michigan during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore is a lock after signing an extension toward the end of last season. Loop is coming off a solid rookie campaign, but would benefit from having some competition brought in to push him longer than he had as a rookie, as the battle with John Hoyland didn't even last until the preseason. Eckley is a sixth-round rookie who will be the favorite to make the team over left-footed 2025 undrafted free agent Luke Elzinga.