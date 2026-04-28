Olaivavega Ioane Embodies Direction of New Ravens Offense

The Baltimore Ravens proved that they remain committed to improving in the trenches during what has been a transformational offseason with the selection of Penn State offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 14 overall.

Over the course of their press conference following the opening night, general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach Jesse Minter used the words physical/physicality four times, athletic/athleticism four times and strong three times in reference to their top pick.

Those repeated sentiments paint a clear picture of what kind of offense and overall team they want to be moving forward after getting away from their historical roots in recent years. They want to get back to being the bullies that opposing teams and defenses, in particular, dread having to prepare for and line up against.

"[He's] physical, tough, and very athletic for his size," DeCosta said. "[He's] excellent in pass protection and a great fit for our offense and what we're trying to accomplish. And we're just very, very happy to have him here."

In the seven years after drafting franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens only invested two early-round picks in the first or second round on offensive linemen. Ioane is just the third offensive lineman the Ravens have used a first-round pick on in the last decade, a trend DeCosta admitted they needed to get away from to accomplish their ultimate goals and reshape their blocking unit.

"We want to be a strong imposing team, and we probably haven't invested as many resources in the offensive line, recently," DeCosta said. "I think this guy just really checked off every single box for us as a player: mentality, personality, ability, skill level, athletic ability, physicality, all those different things – at a very high level."

The only other time they spent a first-round pick on an offensive guard in franchise history was nearly two decades ago when they selected Ben Grubbs at No. 29 overall out of Alabama. During his five years with the team, he emerged as one of the better guards in the league, earning one of his two career Pro Bowl bids.

Ioane is also the highest ever drafted interior offensive lineman in team history and the only one they've ever spent a top 20 pick on, as three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum was taken at No. 25 overall out of Iowa. At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, the former Nittany Lion is physically imposing just to look at, and his play on film not only doesn't disappoint but lives up to the hype as the type of talent that speaks volumes about the offensive vision and direction of the team that drafted him.

"The guy that we got, I think, as a first pick, is the epitome of what we want the team to be like: a line of scrimmage, dominant team," Minter said. "[Ioane is a] really physical, really great player, really great person, [and I] really enjoyed getting to know him a little bit on the visit. He's everything that we want our guys to be."

Top rookie prides himself on physicality and pass protection

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Playing in the AFC North requires a certain type of blocker on the offensive line, not only because the division is renowned for playing a smash-mouth brand of football but because of the type of beastly defensive fronts that the other three teams possess.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a pair of perennial All Pros, T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, the Cleveland Browns have two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger and the Bengals completely overhauled their interior defensive line by trading for Dexter Lawrence and signing Jonathan Allen. To play for the Ravens necessitates being able to physically impose one's will and dominate at the line of scrimmage to be successful on the offensive line.

"That's exactly what I want," Ioane said the night he got drafted. "I don't want to go anywhere else, where it's soft football. Football is meant to be physical and all those types of things. And that's exactly where I think I can fit in."

The American Samoa native is a mild-mannered, humble, and mature person off the field, who DeCosta compared to Ravens legend and Ring of Honor inductee, five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Haloti Ngata. However, when it comes time to strap on the pads and take the gridiron, he flips a switch that he admitted took a while to perfect and takes on a whole different mentality.

"When I'm on the field, nobody is going to stand in front of me and survive. That's my biggest mentality. I'm out there trying to move people off the ball, make them not get to my quarterback. That's always been my mentality. But, it's a switch for me that I've been working on for a while, and it's doing pretty well."

As devastating as he is as a run blocker, his prowess in pass protection is just as impressive. He didn't allow a single sack in his final two seasons in college and was rarely penalized over that span as well.

"That's something I work on every day," Ioane said. "[It's the] same thing for the run game. In the pass game, I'm coming in with the mentality that I'm not trying to get beat. Nobody's going to touch my quarterback, and it's as simple as that. In the run game, [it's the] same mindset of being a mauler. I'm trying to open up lanes for our running back, protect the running back in that case and just play ball."

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle echoed and reiterated a lot of the same praise that DeCosta and Minter heaped and pointed to Ioane's "reactive athleticism" and hand placement as two of his strongest traits as a pass protector.

"He does a great job of starting the fight in the rush [game]," Doyle said. "I think there's a lot of different reasons that that stat comes out. It's not one area of his game. There's a lot of areas of his game where he does a great job of controlling the depth of the pocket and being able to handle [opponents] whether that's a guy playing outside of him or a guy playing in the 'A gap.' He does a great job in protection."

Ioane credits his former college offensive line coach, Phil Trautwein, for his impressive discipline and technical refinement in all aspects of his game.

"That was one thing he harped on a lot was being detailed as an offensive lineman," Ioane said. "It was either being detailed in the meeting room or out on the field. It's all about focusing on technique stuff and getting your hands here rather than there, and getting your foot in there in the run game. But, I focus a lot on the little details rather than the big thing."