It's not uncommon for rookies across the league to experience their proverbial 'Welcome to the NFL' moment before they play their first game. The first padded practice in training camp for their respective teams is often when they get their first real taste of what it's like to compete against another grown man fighting for their livelihood.

While most of those inter-squad introductory experiences occur between players on opposite sides of the ball or opposing special teams units, such as kickoff and kickoff return, sometimes it can come as a result of friendly fire between players in the same phase of the game.

The Baltimore Ravens' first padded practice took place on Monday, and first-round rookie offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane got a first-hand experience of what it's like to collide with the human locomotive that is five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry. His baptism into the NFL came on a running play where the future Hall of Famer hit a hole he was still in the process of opening up by climbing to the second level.

"Welcome to the league, huh?" Ioane rhetorically asked with a laugh. "That's Derrick Henry right there. He's a big running back — strong guy, phenomenal player, of course. I'm chasing after the linebacker, thinking I'm going to get him. We both end up on the ground, but great player. Now I know to stay out of his way."

The speed of the game coming from college to the pros is the aspect of the transition that most first-year players admit is the biggest difference. Plays are called, run, and reacted to at a much higher pace with increased levels of physicality and intensity, whether it's a 6-foot-2 and 250-pound freak of nature getting to the line faster than expected, a linebacker shooting a gap quicker than anticipated or a defensive lineman firing off the ball with an explosive first step and violent hands, Ioane will be counted on to consistently execute at a high level as a plug-and-play Day 1 starter at right guard.

"There are a lot of expectations that come with being a first-round pick," Ioane said. "We come in here — we talk a lot about it in the team meeting room — 'prove them right.' That's my whole goal out here. I've got to earn my keep, earn my spot out there. While I'm doing that, I'm trying to prove the staff right, prove the team right for picking me in the first round."

Revamped right side is getting along seamlessly

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten (70) speaks after an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even before Ioane got drafted by the Ravens at No. 14 overall out of Penn State, analysts and pundits declared that he was the most pro-ready guard and overall offensive lineman in this year's entire class just from an on-the-field perspective. Since joining the team, every coach and teammate that has spoken publicly about him has spoken glowingly about his professionalism in all aspects, from his play to his mentality and preparation for the game.

"Vega [Ioane] is a stud, man," right tackle Roger Rosengarten said. "Coming out here, you can see pretty early on who can move really well and who has the demeanor to be a professional. Vega is a pro. Being with him and working on our combos, [including] inside zone, outside zone [and] pass pro, I feel like I have been playing with the guy for three to four years.

"It is crazy. The way he moves, his balance, the way his contact balance is at the point of attack, his speed off the ball — I cannot speak highly enough of him. He has definitely made my job a lot better. I cannot speak enough about him."

Ioane shared a similar sentiment about how quickly he and Rosengarten, who is an ascending young talent in his own right, are jelling, and he is enjoying playing with the entire first-team offensive line.

"I feel like I've been playing with [Rosengarten] for a long time," Ioane said. "He's a phenomenal young player. [It] feels like he's been in the league for 10 years. When we go out there, it just feels natural to play with those four guys. Being a young guy coming in, it just feels good to be out there with them."