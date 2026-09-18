Raven CB Marlon Humphrey Details Approach To Becoming Forced Fumble Savant

When it comes to separating ball carriers and pass-catchers from the ball for forced fumbles, Baltimore Ravens veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey is among the best in the league, especially among defensive backs.

Unlike interceptions, which can often be a byproduct of a player with good ball skills being heavily targeted in coverage, forcing fumbles is an art form, one of which Humphrey not only has great mastery of but almost has down to a science after generating 18 in his career thus far.

"I think a lot of it is mainly just the guys running to the ball," Humphrey said Wednesday. "Most times when I have ever had a forced fumble, I will have my hand in there. I will be on somebody, [but] usually it's Roquan [Smith] and all these other guys swarming to the ball. [That] takes the runner's attention [toward] them. They are not really worried about this guy that is on the side of them.

"They take their attention [away] and lose track of that. [It's] just a natural brain reaction. If someone is about to hit you, you clutch, but you clutch your body and forget about the ball. That is the big thing. Every year since I have been here, that has been the biggest emphasis — we have to run to the football. That helps out a lot when you are trying to go punch at the ball or rake at the ball. It is usually the next person coming in that kind of ricochets [and] helps me be able to pull it or punch it."

What makes the four-time Pro Bowler's ability to force fumbles especially notable is that they often come at the perfect time when they need a play made to mount a comeback, close out a game or further build up momentum. When he pried the ball out of the grasp of Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor in the Ravens' season opener, it came just plays after they went up 21-6, and it only took their explosive offense three plays to get back in the end zone after his big play.

Marlon Humphrey forces the fumble! Ravens ball! 🏈



BALvsIND on CBS/Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/Svngqz6xku — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

"That's all that guy does is force turnovers, and his career numbers back it up," head coach Jesse Minter said. "He's been doing it year in and year out. "I saw when I was here the first time, the one year he had like 10 forced fumbles. That play by Marlon is the epitome of 'let's attack the football,' especially when we have a guy wrapped up and the tackle is pretty secure. Let's hunt the football."



Humphrey is a ball magnet in every sense of the word, as he doesn't just have a knack for forcing fumbles but also gets his hands on the ball for interceptions and pass breakups at a high rate as well. He went from being criticized by coaches and teammates for dropping so many picks early on in his career to leading the team in each of the past two years with an AFC-best six in 2024 and four in 2025.

"That's what [Marlon Humphrey] does, right?" defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said Thursday. "That's what he does, and I think anytime you get a takeaway on defense, it's a big deal. It gives everybody an added boost of energy. The thing you know with Marlon is if he starts smacking his helmet, good things are happening for the Ravens, right? So, let's get him smacking that helmet as much as we possibly can."

Adopting new pregame ritual has led to consistent success

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) taking notes before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Humphrey has recorded a turnover in four of his last five games dating back to last season, since he started arriving at the stadium several hours before the game starts, whether the Ravens are playing at home or away.

"I went with the staff, and they go really early. I had a turnover, and then I did it again the next week and had another turnover," Humphrey said. "Then I did it again [and] I had another turnover. I am not going to say I am superstitious, but I am a little superstitious."

Just because he's an early riser on game days, it doesn't mean that he isn't getting sufficient rest the night before.

"If I am at the stadium at 6 a.m. — I am getting my eight hours though, so I do go to sleep early — but I just started doing it early," Humphrey said.

Another enjoyable aspect about arriving at the stadium on game days for Humphrey, before most of his teammates have even gotten breakfast or a cup of coffee, is getting to see the Ravens' equipment staff set up all the uniforms and the rest of the game-day attire in place for the players to wear.

"It is crazy just to see all the other surrounding staff doing their job," Humphrey said. "It makes me have the mindset of, it takes more than just the players; it takes more than just the coaches; it takes a whole unit to make this thing flow. That is the other thing I like about getting [there] early; knowing where I am at and chilling until the guys get there."