Why Eric DeCosta Has High Expectations for Marlon Humphrey in Contract Year

There's no refuting that the 2025 season was massively disappointing for the Baltimore Ravens, perhaps none more so than four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Despite leading the team in interceptions for the second year in a row with four, the second-highest single-season total of his career, the two-time First Team All Pro selection went from a player who regularly came up with clutch plays for the Ravens when they needed one on defense in 2024 to one who gave up more than his fair share of back-breakers last year at untimely moments.

After being one of the most susceptible corners to giving up big plays last season, many speculated that with his cap number jumping up to $26.2 million in the final year of his contract, the 30-year-old would be a prime candidate to be a salary cap casualty or that he'd be asked to take a steep pay cut this past offseason.

Much to their surprise, neither happened because the Ravens believe that Humphrey is primed to bounce back in a 2026 campaign that will be pivotal in deciding whether he finishes his career in Baltimore, where it began a decade ago when he was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

"I would say that he has been a historic Raven in many ways — multi-time All-Pro, highly competitive, Pro Bowler, a leader here," general manager Eric DeCosta said. "I think he is going to have a great year. [He] had a great year a couple years ago. [He] did not have his best year — he would say that, I think he has said it — [he] did not have a great year last year. I feel confident he is going to rebound and have a great year this year. That is what that decision is about."

Even though the Ravens were able to land Humphrey's fellow 2017 draftee, Chidobe Awuzie, as a bargain of a salary cap casualty last year and got him to re-sign on another team-friendly deal this offseason, DeCosta knows that quality starting caliber cornerbacks not only don't grow on trees, but that a team with championship aspirations can never have enough of them.

"Veteran corners who have played at very high levels are hard to find, and we are excited to see him play this year," DeCosta said.

Releasing Humphrey if they couldn't get him to agree to a reduced salary wouldn't have netted the Ravens anything. By keeping him at his current figure, they're showing faith in what they believe he's worth when healthy, while simultaneously motivating him to return to form to extend his tenure and cement his legacy with the franchise.

Future of secondary remains bright

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) and safety Malaki Starks (24) react after a play during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much was made among the Ravens fan base and amongst local media when the Ravens announced their five team captains and player leadership team on Thursday, and Humphrey was nowhere to be found among either group.

Our 2026 captains and leadership team‼️ pic.twitter.com/ABwCLJsT5a — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 3, 2026

Instead of being looked at as an indictment of the longest-tenured Ravens defender being omitted from both groups, it should be looked at more as the latest example that the team's younger guard at defensive back is taking more command of the secondary.

Given that three-time All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton is the star of the show, the straw that stirs the drink and the face of the unit, it makes sense that he serves as its voice as well, after seeing how much more of an outspoken and vocal leader he has become in recent years. He was one of the players featured on both groups and deservedly so because he's tied to the team contractually and as an identity for the foreseeable future.

Hamilton is one-third of what could very well end up being the best safety trio in the league this year, with second-year pro Malaki Starks and veteran Jaylinn Hawkins. All three are interchangeable pieces who head coach and defensive mastermind Jesse Minter will deploy in a multitude of ways to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

At cornerback, the Ravens have a host of young talent that has flashed in recent years, and especially this past training camp and preseason, which should have the future of the position looking bright, with and without Humphrey.

Topping that list is third-year pro Nate Wiggins, who took over the mantle as the Ravens' No. 1 corner from Humphrey last year. He will be the player the Ravens ask to shadow the opposing team's top wide receiver regularly and is key to their ability to run a mixture of man concepts instead of primarily playing zone. Wiggins recorded career highs with 14 pass breakups and three interceptions in 2025.

Behind them, the players under contract beyond this year include third-year pro T.J. Tampa, second-year Keyon Martin and fifth-round rookie Chandler Rivers. The latter two will work in with Humphrey and Hamilton in the slot at nickel this year and have star potential, while Tampa will be joining Awuzie as part of the boundary rotation this year and could be Humphrey's successor in 2027 and beyond. Although he's beginning the season on short-term injured reserve, second-year pro Bihlal Kone could develop into a quality rotational piece as well.