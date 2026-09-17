Rashod Bateman Headlines Ravens WRs Ready To Step Up As Injuries Mount

Despite not having two of their top three wide receivers available for the entire second half of their season-opening bout with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, the Baltimore Ravens were still able to put more points on the board as they cruised to a 41-23 victory.

When the team hosts the New Orleans Saints for their home opener in Week 2, there's a solid-to-strong chance that two-time Pro Bowl wideout Zay Flowers will be available. He is fresh off setting a new single-game career-high in receiving yards with 150 in less than two quarters of work before exiting with a hamstring injury that flared up and caused him to be a bystander for the remainder of the opener.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for standout rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, who underwent surgery on a fractured wrist he suffered in the first half that will cause him to miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve.

While these developments are temporary setbacks for the two physically ailing players at the position for the Ravens, they are also opening up more opportunities for the other receivers on the team to get more involved.

At the top of that list is sixth-year veteran Rashod Bateman, who didn't log a catch in the season opener after having his lone reception negated due to a holding penalty but still contributed in other ways, mainly as a blocker downfield on several of the Ravens' biggest plays of the game.

“I feel like Bate played great,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “Besides him not getting the ball, he was blocking down the field, helping guys score touchdowns. They took one of his catches back and one I wish I could get back to him.

“Sometimes in certain games, you might not get any targets but you can help your team win in different areas. That’s been happening throughout his career, not just [Bateman] but Zay [and] other receivers. It’ll be some games [where] those guys don’t get the ball but they end up helping us win.”

Bateman echoed his star signal callers' sentiments when it comes to not being worried about his lack of targets and catches in the season opener, or rather, lack thereof.

"It happens to all of us. It's Week 1. I'm not concerned about that," Bateman said. "My time will come and whenever that is, I'll be ready."



With Lane out for at least a month and Flowers not at 100%, now is the time for the Ravens to be more intentional about making Bateman more of a featured piece in the passing game.

“My guy is actually going to get a lot more targets, I believe, with guys going down,” Jackson said. “Just because our offense is so explosive, different guys [are] getting the ball at different moments, helping guys get open and stuff like that.”



Last year was a down season for several members of the Ravens' offense, especially Bateman, who posted career lows across the board with 19 catches for 224 receiving yards and a couple of touchdowns. However, he's only one year removed from a breakout 2024 campaign in which he recorded a career-high 756 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He's displayed impressive playmaking ability throughout his career and will have more chances to do so moving forward.

“He’s one of those ones for us, for sure,” Jackson said. “There’s been years where Bate has excelled and did his thing… He’s gonna get an opportunity like he always does and he’s going to excel like he’s always been; Batman.”



Bateman and the rest of the Ravens' remaining receivers feel confident and prepared to rise to the occasion since the coaches moved them all around during training camp from X to Z and slot to get them ready for this potential eventuality.

"Being able to show versatility when a guy goes down, we will be able to keep the chains moving," Bateman said. "We will be without some guys, but everybody is prepared. The coaches have done a good job preparing everybody, and everybody is ready to play, so I'm looking forward to playing with everybody."

The Ravens signed veteran Chris Moore off the practice squad to fill Lane's spot on the 53-man roster after he went off for a career-high 174 all-purpose yards that included a key 53-yard catch in the second half. They're also expected to lean more on youngsters like third-year pro Devontez Walker, second-year pro LaJohntay Wester and fourth-year rookie Elijah Sarratt, who was a healthy scratch in Week 1.

Taking pride in the underrated intangibles

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) and wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrate a touchdown by Zay Flowers (4) against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Receivers aren't typically known for their contributions as blockers down the field, but doing so is expected in the Ravens' offense and was executed exceptionally well in Week 1, with Bateman's incredible block, where he flattened a defensive back on Derrick Henry's 32-yard touchdown run, as a shining example.

Watch this Rashod Bateman block.



All summer, OC Declan Doyle has preached the importance of pass catchers who can block downfield. Sets up a Derrick Henry TD here. pic.twitter.com/z9kHLbAxGX — Sam Cohn (@samdcohn) September 13, 2026

"It felt really good," Bateman said. It felt better than [catching] a touchdown, because [as] receivers, we do not pride ourselves on blocking. We mainly pride ourselves on route running and catching, so to go do the dirty work feels good."

The willingness and drive to do whatever it takes to win are of the utmost importance to him as the Ravens strive to be a true championship contender, not just a collection of talented players whose prolific production goes in vain.

"I cannot be worrying about my stats," Bateman said. "I need to be worried about how we can win a Super Bowl, and at the end of the day, no matter if I have zero yards or 100 yards, we finished with a 'W' at the end of the day.

"I slept good at night because we won rather than lost a game and I had 150 yards. So, I guess it just depends on who you are asking, but [I am a] team player, [and] I am looking forward to winning more games with this team."