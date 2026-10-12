Ravens Coach Jesse Minter Provides Injury Update On Lamar Jackson And Other Key Players

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter did not commit to a timetable for injured quarterback Lamar Jackson to return from his ankle injury that kept him out of Week 5, while he remains hopeful of edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, rookie receiver Ja’Kobi Lane and new center Cam Jurgens returning this weekend.

Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in the win over Tennessee in Week 4 that kept him out of practice this week and seems likely to keep him out of at least part of practice this week. Minter ruled Jackson out on Friday – which was not a surprise given the fact he did nothing at practice all week – and the Ravens have been very judicious with injuries to vital players already in this young season.

Numerous NFL executives, from afar, suggested to me that Jackson could well miss multiple games given he could return to the game against the Titans and needed to wear a boot and get an MRI. The Ravens have faith in backup Snoop Huntley, who was superb in the fourth quarter and overtime of the comeback win over Atlanta Sunday night, and Jackson’s status will be evaluated closely through the week.

“He’s definitely doing a lot better,” Minter said of Jackson Monday adding that “I’m not sure about exactly how that practice will look,” in terms of returning to the practice field on Wednesday. “He’s doing everything he can,” Minter added. We wouldn’t be surprised if Jackson returns for Week 7 against the Bengals.

Other Key Injuries

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (51) plays against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter again made it sound like Jurgens, acquired from the Eagles last week despite having major back surgery in 2025 and being in the concussion protocol at the time of the trade, continues to trend toward making his Ravens debut in Week 6.

Playing center on a new team, midseason, is no small task and Minter applauded the off-field work Jurgens is doing to master the offense but having him play in his first game without being able to rep with the quarterback and get settled between his new teammates would be quite odd., while the price the Ravens paid to land him shocked execs around the NFL.

“Cam is still kind of in the finishing stages with the protocol,” Minter said. “We'll know a lot more Wednesday, but we feel good about where he’s at.”

Hendrickson has a surgical procedure before Week 4 to repair a finger injury that was clearly bothering him. Minter said at the time that it would be a short-term absence and the Ravens could use the $30M/year edge rusher back as soon as possible.

Lane suffered a wrist injury in the first half of the Week 1 win over the Colts and was put on Injured Reserve, but is eligible to return now. He was a revelation in the preseason and the Ravens need more athletic targets to emerge downfield besides Zay Flowers, who is having an unreal start to the season. Lane could be a big slot option to help mitigate the lack of overall tight end production, and particularly with starter Mark Andrews no longer a viable downfield threat. Minter applauded Lane’s effort to stay as well conditioned and in game shape during his four-week absence.

“Both those guys have put themselves in a real good position,” Minter said of Hendrickson and Lane possible playing Sunday.

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