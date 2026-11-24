The Ravens results do not change.

They lose, week after week, as questions mount about just how overmatched this front office and coaching staff appear to be. It’s six straight games and counting and given the piercing issues in all three aspects of play there is no reason to expect that to change anytime soon. This franchise refuses to embrace its obvious rebuild and continues to keep players like Adam Randall and Elijah Sarratt inactive, while abstaining from letting youngsters like Carson Vinson and rookie tight ends Josh Cuevas or Matthew Hibner play as much as they should.

There were definitely some noteworthy trends with the snap counts however – that always tells the story of what coaches really think beyond what they say – and hopefully a thorough youth movement is unleashed amid this lost season in which the job simply appears too big for Jesse Minter; well, both jobs: head coach and defensive coordinator.

The questions are coming regularly now about Minter relinquishing play calling duties and, around the league, the chatter about him perhaps not being cut out to be a head coach is mounting. The Ravens faced some new personnel scenarios on defense with corner Marlon Humphrey suspended by the team for the game and top defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike out with injury.

Winners

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (15) reacts after sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (not pictured) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TJ Tampa: Minter has been slow to embrace this former mid-round pick despite his body type seemingly a better fit in his zone-heavy schemes than other boundary options. Minter barely played him in the first half (six snaps), preferring veteran Chidobe Awuzie, but with the secondary starting to get lit up in the second quarter he made the switch to the youngster.

Tampa played 39 snaps on defense, by far his most under Minter and his most, period, since Week 5 of 2025. Tampa responded by getting into excellent train coverage on Tet McMillan and picking off a pass in the back of the endzone for the first interception by a Ravens corner all season. Even with Humphrey coming back, it would take a truly cowardly organization to sit him for Humphrey, but with Eric DeCosta in charge, well, don’t hold your breath.

“I thought T.J. took advantage of the opportunity to play more,” Minter said.” I thought, man, the play two plays before the interception, great play as well, particularly where they're at and just trying to throw like the run-pass option slant there. Great play by him there.”

Mike Green: The pass rusher is having a true breakthrough in Year Two, he’s headed for double-digit sacks, and he is out-performing $60M alleged “closer” Trey Hendrickson in a big way against the run and getting to the QB. Green out-snapped the big-ticket free agent again and vastly outperformed him.

Green played 50 snaps – tied for second-most of his career and most since Minter took over. He produced five tackles and two sacks and two QB hits and will continue to pace this edge group in snaps. He and Tavius Robinson should be the starters next season, but good luck dumping Hendrickson’s contract.

“He gives you everything he's got from a physical standpoint,” Minter said. “He strikes people in the run game. There are times where he's taking on a lot bigger bodies, and he's holding his own, and then he does things in the pass rush game where he works well with other guys. He works well within games.”

Losers

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (6) attemtps to make a catch over Los Angeles Chargers safety RJ Mickens (27) in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja’Kobi Lane: Receivers DeCosta drafts almost always stink, and the learning curves tend to be steep. The heady days of rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle being called a genius this summer and Lane being a preseason superstar seem long ago. After a very rough game against the Chargers Lane’s passing snaps were slashed from 36 to just 23 against the Panthers, he continues to struggle to find his way in this offense and we suspect the shift to more 12 and 13 personnel is on (more tight end emphasis). He did not have a target in the game.

Matthew Hibner: The rookie tight end was the big beneficiary of Lane’s slashed role; but it didn’t turn into much. Hibner went from 22 snaps against the Chargers to 33 against the Panthers, but he isn’t really separating and the big-play potential hasn’t shown up since before Lamar Jackson got hurt in Week 4. He had two receptions for 12 yards and unlocking his YAC is a must. Jacoby Brissett loves throwing to TEs and the have to get this cooking.

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