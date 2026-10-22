Ravens Injury Report Reveals Major Development For Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens two-time MVP Lamar Jackson continues to make tangible signs of progress in his return from a two-week absence.

On Thursday, for the first time since suffering an ankle injury late in the first half in Week 4, Jackson was with the team for the start of practice, and he was moving quite well. Even better than on the video that emerged of him Wednesday taking part in what head coach Jesse Minter refereed to as a “little” bit of limited work in that session. Jackson was interacting with teammates in an overt manner Thursday that certainly gave the appearance of the starting quarterback preparing to be back at the helm. Seemed to be a spring in his step.

Minter, like all NFL coaches, does not meet with the media on Thursday and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle spoke prior to the practice session. The Ravens listed Jackson as limited at practice on Wednesday and gave him a limited designation on Thursday. The final injury report will be revealed on Friday, but this is clearly multiple days of progress after none for weeks.

This much is obvious – Minter is virtually certain not to come out tomorrow and rule Jackson out as he did the previous two Fridays. Jackson has finally made significant progress from the injury after Minter referred to it as “day-to-day” for over two weeks and Jackson will continue to get treatment and test the ankle out through the weekend. Barring a setback, based on over 20 years of covering this stuff, it certainly looks to me like the Ravens are preparing for Jackson to return for a vital AFC North game against the Bengals to open what is a difficult middle stretch of the schedule.

It also would not be surprising in the least to see Jackson, and not Huntley, meeting with the media on Friday, which would be another obvious indication of where this is going. We originally circled Week 7 as the first team return date as we gathered information on Jackson’s original injury, and were a little alarmed when Minter spoke so cryptically about the star’s potential return on Monday.

A Familiar Foe

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes in-between Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) and safety Geno Stone (22) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If indeed this is Jackson’s return, it comes at the ideal time. Back-up Snoop Huntley is very limited in how he can attack a defense and Jackson’s absence was also becoming a drain on the run game as opponents did not have to concern themselves with defending Huntley’s legs much. A suspect offensive line was also an issue and new center Cam Jurgens is practicing fully and on track to make his Ravens debut Sunday. (The possibility for other trades does still exist).

Jackson is 11-2 vs the Bengals in his career and 7-2 against them when Joe Burrow starts. The Ravens average 29 points per game against Cincy with Jackson at the helm – the Bengals defensive line is markedly improved this season – and he averages over 220 rushing yards and 64 rushing yards.

Jackson has 837 rushing yards in his career against the Bengals, the most any QB has against any team in NFL history. A lot of that was when coordinator Lou Anarumo was at the helm (Jackson carved him up in Indianapolis in Week 1 – but the Bengals still have major issues defending outside runs and their linebackers tend to struggle with tackling; areas Jackson can exploit.

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