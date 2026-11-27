The Ravns have no discernable strength as a football team right now.

The defense is the biggest issue, by far, alleged $60M “closer” Trey Hendrickson has instead been a colossal bust and the entire defensive class of free-agent additions have been a total nothing burger this far with little hope for that changing anytime soon. Rookie head coach Jesse Minter was supposed to be savant on that side of the ball with his years of experience calling a defense.

The fact that all of the real resources from outside the organization were going to his side of the ball seemed strange. And with rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle struggling mightily and unable to score points in the second half of games and with the entire offense crumbling when Lamar Jackson got hurt in the pocket – defenseless – again – there are very real questions that need to be asked about what the Ravens did and did not do to address obvious deficiencies at every position group on offense.

Perhaps, it’s not as devastating as what’s happening on the defensive side of the ball (total disaster) considering how little, on scale financially, was put into the offense this offseason. But the results are just as pathetic and continue to make the obvious case for why failing general manager Eric DeCosta needed to be fired when head coach John Harbaugh was in January

Here’s what they did to add to the offense prior to the season, and how little it’s provided in return:

John Simpson

Jul 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard John Simpson (74) during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: $20M/2 years

Key Stats: 23 Pressures Allowed (4th most); 16 Hurries (13th most)

Verdict – F:

This contract never made any sense for a below-replacement level guard and especially guaranteed $5.5M into 2027 is utterly foolish. He was pretty good for the Ravens a few years ago but not special physically and with real issues in pass protection and he has been a complete disaster here. If this team was serious about winning and serious about building for the future, he would have been benched by now.

He has helped to undermine whoever was throw next to him at center. He has been repeatedly thrown back into the quarterback, no matter which one was starting a game (there have been four already, in no small part because the line is a joke). The inside run game has gone nowhere all season with Simpson a big part of that to the where under-center runs averaged 2.7 yards per carry since Lamar Jackson went down.

If Emery Jones isn’t worth a looksee now, then they better draft like three offensive linemen at least.

Snoop Huntley

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) makes a pass during the first quarter against Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: $3.5M/1 year

Key Stats: 6.6 yards/attempt, 95.5 passer rating, 6.2 air yards/attempt

Verdict – C:

Could have been a total loss with him having to learn a new system and with a new coaching staff when Baltimore opting to bring him back after his second stint with the team went okay a year ago. The idea that he profiles as anything close to Jackson in terms of movement and athleticism is silly and he refuses to throw the ball downfield.

If he did not suffer a serious toe injury this offense was going to be a very tough watch him at the helm. Jacoby Brissett is multiple levels above him and upgrading at back-up QB should be on the table. Huntley is not going to age well, but he did win that game in Atlanta in OT and he works cheap.

Durham Smythe

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Durham Smythe (80) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: $3M/1 year

Key Stats: 4 Games, 120 Snaps

Verdict – INC:

They actually did add someone who had played in an offense with Doyle before. Of course, they didn’t add nearly enough in that regard and they silly games they played at the center spot (read below) truly tore the guts out of this offense. Smythe was doing great work helping the ground game go and aiding pass protection (much needed) and elevating the team’s offensive Expected Points Added when on the field.

But he suffered a season-ending injury a month into the season, replacement Nick Vannett is not nearly as versatile or impactful and Smythe’s loss proved huge. It was naïve not to try to impart more players with ties to this system. His presence would have really helped take things off the plate for these rookie tight ends, especially with Mark Andrews cooked.

Danny Pinter/Jovaughn Gwyn/Ethan Pocic

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic (55) is carted off the field during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: $3.3M/1 year (Pinter)

Key Stats: 171 total snaps

Verdict – F:

The idea that DeCosta was smarter than everyone else and didn’t need a real center was so dumb them tried to dig out of a self-inflicted hole by trading for two centers – one who isn’t any good and one yet to play - at the trade deadline. This was ridiculous in real time and not drafting one in the second round will haunt this desperate front office.

Pinter couldn’t play regularly on a mundane Colts line and ditto Gwyn in Atlanta and Pocic was still recovering from a late-season Achilles tear when they signed him. This was all far too cute and far too risky, and Doyle desperately needed a legit center in his building while he installed an offense for the first time.

Conclusion

Dec 31, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks with tight end Mark Andrews on the sidelines before the game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

DeCosta has been a D-level GM, at best and being generous, since Jackson’s second MVP and he was a total failure with everything he touched this offseason. Most of the moves looked DOA in real-time and the only reason more isn't being made about his surrender with the offensive roster is because it’s not the financial atrocity he committed with the defense.

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