Ravens Ink Free Agent Center Ethan Pocic To One-Year Deal

The Baltimore Ravens have finally added an experienced center to the offensive line equation.

Baltimore has reportedly inked a one-year deal with free agent Ethan Pocic, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 30-year-old has made 97 starts in 114 games before tearing his Achilles last season. His deal is reportedly worth up to $4.5 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Pocic had a 63.8 Pro Football Focus grade last season, being penalized twice and allowing 14 pressures, along with two sacks and two quarterback hits. His run blocking grade was ranked 23rd out of 40 centers and his passing blocking grade (62.2) was ranked 25th.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks – playing left and right guard as a rookie and starting 11 out of his 16 games played. Pocic went on to start 28 games out of 37 with the Seahawks until the 2021 season.

He went on to sign with the Browns and immediately was named the starting center in 2022, playing in the first 10 games by suffering a knee injury that landed him on the injured reserve from Nov. 22, 2022 to Dec. 23, 2022. Pocic went on to sign a three-year extension for $18 million with the Browns.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter discussed offseason additions Jovaughn Gwyn [Atlanta Falcons] and Danny Pinter [Indianapolis Colts] in addition to returning lineman Corey Bullock’s competition for the center position.

"I would say it's a pretty balanced competition right now,” Minter said in June. I think [Danny Pinter] and Jovaughn [Gwyn] both have done a great job. Corey [Bullock] has dealt with something minor these last couple of days — I expect him to be fully ready for [training] camp and throw his hat in the ring as it gets physical. With that position especially — because we haven't had pads on yet, and they're new — that will definitely sort itself out a little more as we get pads on."

Quarterback Lamar Jackson additionally chimed in to add his thoughts on the competition for the starting center spot.

"Those guys are competing well,” Jackson said in June. “They're doing a pretty good job to me. I'm liking our choices, for sure."

Pocic, Gwyn and Pinter are all a part of a full re-tooling of Baltimore’s offensive line. Baltimore signed John Simpson to take over the starting right guard position and drafted Olaivavega Ioane with the 14th pick of this year’s NFL Draft.

Baltimore begin's training camp on July 24 with rookies, quarterbacks and injured veterans set to report.