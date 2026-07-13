Kyle Hamilton Continues To Praise Baltimore Ravens Changes During Latest Media Tour

With the fifth training camp of his already illustrious career set to get underway later this month, Baltimore Ravens three-time All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton spent the last week working on his craft on a different type of green surface through his work with the American Century Golf Championship.

During his time down in Stateline, Nevada, on the shores of Lake Tahoe, he made virtual and in-person appearances on a couple of prominent sports talk shows and raved about the new coaching staff and roster that the organization assembled this offseason.

For the first time in his career, he not only has a new head coach but a defensive-minded one in first-time steward Jesse Minter, who was the most sought-after candidate during this past hiring cycle. Although he'll be on his third different defensive coordinator in the past half-decade, his new one is a familiar face in Anthony Weaver, who previously served on John Harbaugh's staff during Hamilton's first two years in the league.

“It’s been great so far, honestly,” Hamilton told NFL Live. “It’s been seamless. Obviously, both Jesse and Weave have been in Baltimore before and understand what the culture is and the culture that’s been set by previous coaches (and) previous players… They have a great plan for us, and I’m excited."



What makes Hamilton the star player and ultimate defensive chess piece is how his positional versatility and unique blend of size and athleticism can be weaponized. Since Minter's scheme branched off from what he helped develop during his first stint in Baltimore, the three-time Pro Bowler anticipates continuing to be deployed in a similar multifaceted role.



"It’s always week-to-week, depending on how the season is going, depending on what the opponent does and what we feel like we most need from me,” Hamilton said. “I feel like coaches do a great job of simplifying it the best they can for me.”



The most notable addition the Ravens made this offseason was signing four-time Pro Bowl edge defender Trey Hendrickson to a franchise-record free agent contract worth up to $() million over four years. As one of the NFL's premier pass rushers and most productive sack artists, his presence will not only take some of the playmaking onus and attention away from other stars like Hamilton but also elevate the overall play of the defense. More pressure will lead to more sacks and less time the secondary has to cover, rushed or errant throws that could get picked off or result in incompletions.

Hamilton expects Hendrickson to continue being the same destructive force off the edge he has been for most of his career, especially since joining the AFC North, where he’s recorded three of his four career double-digit sack seasons, including 17.5 in back-to-back years.



“I expect more of the same, and I know he does, if not more for himself,” Hamilton said. “It’s a big boost of talent and energy that we get just having him on the team, and he even mentor younger guys coming off the edge like Mike Green.



“I’m excited for what he’s going to bring to us. He’s a good guy, funny guy, doesn’t take everything too seriously, but when it’s time to work he works and just goes about his business. He isn’t super loud, but he’s loud on film when you see him out there.”



In addition to Hendrickson, two-time league MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson was one of the Ravens' most influential and stalwart leaders during the offseason program.



“One of the best things about Lamar is he’s going to act the same in March and April as he will in January and February,” Hamilton said. “He does a great job of separating the fun from the work and he keeps it as light as possible. But at the same time, he does a great job of locking back in and making sure everybody else is locked in and preaches that to us.”



AFC North remains a bloodbath

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) brings down Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2025 season was not only a down year for the Ravens but the entire division as a whole, as the Pittsburgh Steelers were the only team that made it to the playoffs, and they got bounced in embarrassing fashion once again. Historically, it's been one of the NFL's fiercest and most competitive because there is no love lost between any of the four teams, which isn't poised to change despite three having fired their head coaches this offseason.

“I feel like the AFC North kind of has that whole notion just across all four teams,” Hamilton said on the Dan Patrick Show.



As defender, he admitted to having a particular more intense disdain for the Bengals since they’ve had some epic battles during his time in the league, resulting in more shootouts than he’d like to allow.



“[They’ve] had our number since I’ve been here,” Hamilton said. “Ja’Marr [Chase] and Joe [Burrow], I feel like they always go for record games against us, so that’s like an extra chip on our shoulders going into games.”



Given all the yards and touchdowns they’ve allowed to Cincinnati’s lethal duo over the years, keeping them out of the end zone and off the scoreboard altogether in their second matchup last season for a 24-0 victory was especially meaningful.

“We had a shutout against them (last) year which felt good,” Hamilton said.



Nevertheless, when it comes to AFC North football, records often go out the window as rivals with matching or sometimes even polar opposite wins and losses totals can get the better of each other on any given Sunday, Monday, Thursday or whatever other day of the week the league commendeers.



“It’s all across the board. It doesn’t matter anybody’s records. Somebody could be 11-2 versus 2-11,” Hamilton said. “The parity in this division is crazy.”

