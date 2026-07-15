Full Ravens Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations and Practices

As the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 training camp inches closer and closer, it's worth while taking a look at the most important dates

As part of the team's training camp, there will be 12 free open practices, accommodating approximately 2,000 fans per session, except for a stadium practice that will allow a greater number of fans at the University of Maryland campus.



Here are the most relevant dates for Baltimore's upcoming training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland:



Baltimore Ravens' 2026 training camp dates

July 24: Rookies, quarterbacks, and injured veterans report to training camp.

July 28: Veterans report to training camp.

July 29, 11 a.m. ET: First full team practice that's open to the public.

August 30, 10 a.m. ET: Team practice open to the public.

August 31, 10 a.m. ET: Team practice.

August 1, 11 a.m. ET: Open practice at SECU Stadium, University of Maryland.

August 2: Player’s day off.

August 3, 11 a.m. ET: Team practice open to the public.

August 4, 10 a.m. ET: Team practice open to the public.

August 5, 10 a.m. ET: Team practice.

August 6, 10 a.m. ET: Team practice.

August 7: Player’s day off.

August 8, 11 a.m. ET: Team practice open to the public.

August 9, 10 a.m. ET: Team practice open to the public.

August 10: Player’s day off.

August 11, 11 a.m. ET: Team practice open to the public.

August 12, 10 a.m. ET: Team practice open to the public.

August 13, 11 a.m. ET: Team practice.

August 14: Walkthrough.

August 15, 7 p.m. ET: Preseason game vs. Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium .

August 16: Player’s day off.

August 17, 11 a.m. ET: Final practice open to the public.

August 18: Team practice TBD.

August 19-20: Joint practices with Vikings.

August 21: Walkthrough.

August 22, 1 p.m. ET: Preseason game at Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium.

August 23: Player’s day off.

August 24: Team practice TBD.

August 25: Team practice TBD.

August 26: Joint practice with Commanders.

August 27: Walkthrough.

August 28, 6 p.m. ET: Preseason game vs. Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium .

August 29: Player’s day off.

August 30: Active rosters cut to 53 players by 6 p.m. ET.

August 31:Team practice TBD.

September 1: Team practice TBD.

September 2: Team practice TBD.

September 3: Team practice TBD.

September 4: Player’s day off.

September 5: Player’s day off.